A grand celebration

Al-Sultan Restaurant opens third branch in Bukit Bintang, hosts grand ceremony attended by dignitaries

IN a joyful celebration, Al-Sultan, renowned for its authentic Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisine, has recently officially opened its third branch in the lively district of Bukit Bintang. The grand opening ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Tengku Sulaiman Shah Al-Haj ibni Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Al-Haj, the Tengku Laksamana of Selangor, alongside distinguished delegates from various Middle Eastern embassies.

Dato Farid Ali, the owner of Al-Sultan Restaurant, expressed gratitude for the presence of His Royal Highness Tengku Sulaiman Shah, stating, “We are exceptionally honoured to have in our midst His Royal Highness, whose presence elevates this occasion to new heights.” He continued, “Your Royal Highness and Excellency, your support for our venture underscores the cultural richness and diversity we aim to bring to our community through the flavours and traditions of Turkish & Middle Eastern cuisine in Malaysia.” The event marked more than just the expansion of Al-Sultan, symbolizing strengthened cultural ties and international cooperation. Representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Yemen, Morocco, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Oman, Iran, and Libya attended, creating an atmosphere charged with the tempting scents of Middle Eastern spices and the rhythmic beats of traditional music.