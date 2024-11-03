The Nothing Phone 2(a) promises an elevated mid-range experience for tech enthusiasts

Nothing unveils its latest mid-ranger, the Phone (2a). – PICS BY NOTHING

FOLLOWING numerous teases, social media posts and rumours, Nothing officially unveiled its latest smartphone, the Phone (2a), last Tuesday. Positioned as a mid-range device, the Phone (2a) distinguishes itself from its predecessors with a completely redesigned rear panel, featuring a horizontally arranged camera layout centered on the phone’s NFC coil. While retaining the brand’s iconic trademark Glyph Interface, Phone (2a) offers a simplified version. Nonetheless, it preserves crucial features such as volume indicators, music visualisation, camera countdown, notifications, and more. A significant departure from its predecessors, it became the first device from the company to incorporate a MediaTek chipset, specifically the custom-tuned Dimensity 7200 Pro aimed at delivering optimal performance.

In terms of display specifications, the smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Amoled display with a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to an impressive 120Hz. The panel achieves a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, further boosted to 1,100 nits in high-brightness mode. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the rear side, a trio of smaller LED strips encircle the camera bump, constituting its Glyph Interface. The devices come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with Android 14 out of the box skinned with their own NothingOS 2.5. Besides that, the phone is equipped with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, dual stereo speakers, and two high-definition microphones. Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, the device supports 45W fast charging, delivering a 50% charge in 23 minutes and a full charge in an hour. Connectivity features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.