Harimau Malaya withdraws from CAFA Nations Cup 2025

THE Harimau Malaya squad has officially withdrawn from the 2025 Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, citing logistical and player availability challenges. The tournament, originally set for August 29 to September 8, was rescheduled outside the FIFA international window, complicating preparations.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) confirmed the decision, stating that clubs are not obligated to release players for non-FIFA window matches. This affects the national team’s ability to assemble its strongest squad, particularly with key players competing in top leagues abroad.

“The last-minute change of date poses a challenge to the national squad in all aspects, as clubs are not obliged to release their players,“ FAM said in a statement.

“This situation directly affects our efforts to form the best squad for the tournament, especially when some of our key players are playing in major leagues such as Spain, Argentina, Colombia, and Japan.”

Head coach Peter Cklamovski supported the withdrawal, calling it the right move. The team will now focus on upcoming training camps ahead of crucial 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers against Laos and Nepal in October and November. - Bernama

“We have players who are playing in the world’s leading leagues such as Spain, Argentina, Colombia, and Japan. To get them to Tajikistan in such a short time and ensure they are ready to perform at the highest level is unrealistic in this window,“ Cklamovski explained.

Harimau Malaya will face Laos on October 9 in an away match before hosting them on October 14. The team then travels to Nepal for another qualifier on November 18.