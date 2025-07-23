Acer elevates dynamic lifestyles with portable AI laptop, display

ACER today launched a new suite of portable devices designed for modern lifestyles, including the ultra-light Acer Swift Edge 14 AI laptop that was unveiled at Computex 2025, alongside the versatile Acer PM161QT portable touch display and the AOpen QF23s smart portable projector. This dynamic trio, which was unveiled in conjunction with its Acer Day celebration, empowers users to break free from traditional desk setups to work, create and play from anywhere.

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI, the sub-1kg powerhouse The pearl white Acer Swift Edge 14 AI (SFE14-51T-960E) is a premium AI-powered laptop designed for those who demand high performance without compromising on portability or style. It is ideal for professionals, students and creators who are constantly on the move with its ultra-light 0.99kg and up to 21-hour battery that frees users from anxiety of needing to be near power outlets. Its military-grade magnesium-alloy chassis balances durability with refined aesthetics, giving users peace of mind against daily bumps and knocks. A dual-arrow motifthat looks like an “S” adds modern appeal, while the soft-touch keyboard with a UV-cured coating provides a velvet-like feel and resistance to wear and stains. The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI features a 14-inch 3K Oled display with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and Vesa DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification that delivers deeper blacks, vibrant colours and exceptional contrast for everything from editing content to binge-watching your favourite shows in supreme clarity. A world-first Corning Gorilla Glass with Matte Pro treatment cuts reflections by 95%, ensuring displayed content is visible and clear, a particularly handy feature for those working outdoors or in bright cafes. Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 288H processor with integrated Intel Arc GPU and an AI-optimised NPU, the Swift Edge 14 AI enables faster and smarter computing, including generative AI performance and delivers enhanced visual upscaling. The FHD high-resolution camera with an IR sensor, supports secure and seamless Windows Hello facial recognition login, while Acer User Sensing 2.0 intelligently detects user presence to enhance privacy, convenience and energy efficiency. Replete with dual Thunderbolt 4 and USB-A ports, and a range of essential connectivity options, the Swift Edge 14 AI supports seamless workflows across devices. It is now available nationwide at Acer Concept Stores, priced at RM7,999.

AOpen QF23s turns any space into entertainment hub When work is done, the cute AOpen QF23s Smart Portable Projector turns any space into a personal theatre with access to users’ favourite shows and movies directly from the streaming application. It offers wired HDMI and wireless connection options for greater flexibility in how users connect their devices. Its versatile 2-in-1 carrying handle transforms into a stand for flexible projection angles, while the built-in speakers can double as a portable Bluetooth speaker, making it perfect for movie nights in the backyard, impromptu gaming sessions or sharing videos with friends anywhere. AOpen QF23s projects in Full HD resolution at 250 ANSI lumens brightness with auto focus for instant precision (via a 6,500 lumens LED light source). The highly portable projector comes in bright yellow and grey colour options, priced at RM649 and is available via the Acer eStore, Acer Official Store and authorised resellers nationwide. As part of a launch promotion, Acer is offering the QF23s at a special price of RM559 from July 24 to Sept 30.

Acer PM161QT expands workspace on-the-go To accommodate dynamic lifestyles, Acer also introduced the PM161QT portable touch display for today’s hybrid professionals and users who often sketch, present or collaborate on-the-go. Designed for both form and function, the ultra-slim and lightweight display promises an effortless set-up and instant usability with just a single USB Type-C connection. Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) IPS panel, the PM161QT delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colour reproduction with support for 16.7 million colours and a wide viewing angle, ensuring clarity and consistency. It has a 10-point multi-touch screen with anti-fingerprint and anti-glare coatings, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. In addition, built-in Acer VisionCare technology helps reduce eye strain during prolonged use, making the Acer PM161QT a well-rounded choice for users seeking portability, performance, and comfort in one sleek device. Available at Acer eStore, Acer official store on Shopee and Lazada, and authorised reseller nationwide, Acer PM161QT is priced at RM499. From July 24 to Sept 30, the PM161QT will be offered at a special promotional price of RM459.