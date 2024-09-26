Adding personal touch

DIY lipstick, perfume workshops allow for personalisation of beauty products

Personalised lipstick allows you to showcase your individuality tailored to your personality and preferences. – PICS BY YAP

DIY activities are gaining popularity as a way to break from routine and indulge in creative pursuits. These hands-on experiences are not only enjoyable but also offer unique opportunities for bonding with friends or partners. Recently, theSun had the pleasure of exploring two DIY workshops – one for creating custom lipsticks and the other for designing personalised perfumes. Each workshop offers a distinctive experience, highlighting the appeal of personalised crafts and creative hobbies. Personalised lippie with Lipstick Diary Jimmy Yap, a 24-year-old entrepreneur, is the visionary behind Lipstick Diary, located in a popular mall in the Bukit Bintang area. As Kuala Lumpur’s first customised lipstick workshop, Lipstick Diary offers a unique opportunity for individuals to create their own bespoke lipsticks. Yap’s journey into the world of DIY cosmetics began with a desire to explore new business ventures and a keen interest in the rare niche of custom lipstick creation.

Yap identified a gap in the market for a personalised lipstick experience and decided to take the plunge, despite the inherent risks. His approach involved not only creating a space for custom lipstick crafting but also actively participating in the process himself. Yap tests different colours on himself to ensure the quality and satisfaction of his clients, demonstrating his hands-on commitment to the craft. Starting a new business comes with its challenges, including fluctuating sales and maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction. Yap’s ability to overcome these challenges while staying true to his vision has helped establish Lipstick Diary as a favourite among beauty enthusiasts. His dedication to delivering a unique and personalised experience is reflected in the positive feedback from participants who appreciate the meticulous attention to detail and the opportunity to create something truly their own.

Bespoke experience At Lipstick Diary, participants are guided through a process to create their bespoke lipstick. The workshop begins with an introduction to the art of lipstick making, in which attendees are familiarised with the various pigments available. This initial step is crucial as it allows participants to explore a wide range of colours and experiment with different shades to find the perfect one. Once participants have selected their desired pigments, the next step involves blending various additives to achieve the desired shade. These additives, including oils and other ingredients, are combined with the chosen pigments. Using a small heat source, the components are melted together until they form a uniform mixture. This meticulous process ensures the colour is well-blended and meets the participant’s expectations.

After achieving the desired colour, the mixture is poured into classic lipstick moulds. The moulding process allows the lipstick to set and take its final shape. Participants can then select from a range of customisable lipstick cases, adding a personal touch to their creation. This final step ensures each participant leaves with a unique lipstick that not only reflects their individual style but also serves as a memorable keepsake from the workshop.

Crafting scented memories with Papillion Studio Pang Ming Li, 24, is the creative mind behind Papillon Studio, a home-based perfume-making workshop located in Bukit Jalil. Pang’s journey into the world of fragrance began during the movement control order period when traditional job opportunities were limited. With a background in international business and marketing, Pang initially struggled to find a fulfilling job and was disillusioned by her previous internship experiences. Her passion for art and craft led her to explore other avenues, eventually leading her to establish Papillon Studio.

Pang decided to create a space, where individuals could craft their own unique scents. Despite facing challenges such as competition from similar workshops and managing customer expectations, Pang’s dedication to offering a high-quality, personalised experience has been well-received. Her journey from facing a challenging job market to becoming a successful workshop host is a good evident to her creativity. Creating signature scent At Papillon Studio, participants get to create their bespoke perfume. The workshop begins with an introduction to the basics of perfume-making, covering the essential fragrance notes: top, middle (heart) and base notes. Understanding these layers is crucial as it helps participants grasp how different notes work together to create a balanced and harmonious scent.

Following the introduction, participants engage in scent profiling. This involves exploring various fragrance families, including floral, woody, citrus fruity and many more. By smelling individual scent strips, participants identify their personal preferences and select the notes that relates with their individual tastes. This step is essential for ensuring the final perfume reflects the their unique scent profile. The blending process is the next exciting phase of the workshop. Participants combine their chosen top, middle and base notes under Pang’s guidance. Using droppers, they measure essential oils or fragrance oils and blend them in precise proportions. This meticulous process involves testing the fragrance on blotter paper or the skin to observe how the scent evolves over time. Adjustments are made based on these tests to achieve the perfect balance.