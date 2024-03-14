Advocate for empowerment

A journey towards body positivity and self-love

Jenanee’s goal is to demonstrate self-love and encourage kindness to oneself. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF JENANEE JAIKRISHNAN

IN the vast landscape of social media, where images of perfection often dominate, Jenanee Jaikrishnan emerges as a refreshing voice championing body positivity and self-love. At 33 years of age, she embraces the role of a single mother to her five-year-old daughter while working as a supervisor at an entertainment outlet. Jenanee also dedicates herself to part-time modelling for projects that promote body positivity on social media platforms.

Transformative experiences Her journey towards self-acceptance has been marked by transformative experiences, including her pursuit of physical fitness to uplift her mindset and metabolism. As she progressed in her fitness journey, Jenanee found herself increasingly drawn to the empowering effects of exercise on her mental and physical well-being. Jenanee’s journey towards self-acceptance was not without its trials. Like many, she weathered the storm of childhood and teenage years marked by relentless body shaming from peers and even family members. However, it was the transformative experience of motherhood that served as a catalyst for her awakening.

“Becoming a mother shifted my perspective. I realised that to be a role model for my daughter, I needed to start by loving myself unconditionally,” she tells theSun. Power of persistence As a single mother juggling a career, modelling and advocacy, Jenanee firmy believes that persistence is key. “Despite the challenges, I prioritise self-care and maintain a positive mindset, knowing that my journey inspires others to embrace their true selves,” she asserts. In a world where beauty standards continue to evolve, Jenanee recognises the pivotal role influencers play in shaping narratives around body positivity. Though she initially viewed herself simply as someone expressing her authentic self on social media, Jenanee acknowledges the impact she wields as a voice for change.

“I leverage the ongoing trend of body positivity to amplify my message of self-love. It’s about celebrating all bodies and challenging misconceptions about beauty,” she contends. One misconception Jenanee is passionate about dispelling is the notion that body positivity equates solely to physical appearance. “Body positivity is about loving oneself, regardless of size or shape. It’s also about prioritising overall health and wellness, both mentally and physically.”

Authentic initiatives Throughout her advocacy journey, Jenanee has participated in various projects and campaigns aimed at promoting body positivity. However, she remains discerning, opting to align herself only with initiatives that authentically reflect her values. “I have learned to discern between projects that genuinely champion self-love and those that prioritise monetary gain or fame. True advocacy requires walking the talk, and I refuse to compromise my principles for superficial recognition,” she shares. Looking ahead to the future of body positivity advocacy, Jenanee envisions a world where inclusivity reigns supreme and beauty knows no bounds. “In 2024, we are witnessing transformative shifts in beauty standards, with more brands embracing diversity. My goal is to continue being a vocal advocate for self-love and acceptance, inspiring others to embrace their unique beauty.”

In addition to her advocacy work, Jenanee integrates principles of body positivity and self-love into her leadership style. “A true leader listens and integrates the perspectives of those they work with,” she affirms. By fostering an environment of inclusivity and empowerment, Jenanee empowers others to embrace their authenticity and celebrate their individuality. Leading by example Navigating the delicate balance between promoting body positivity and encouraging health and wellness within her community, Jenanee leads by example. “I promote body positivity by prioritising my own health and wellness journey. From fitness to nutrition to self-care, every action I take stems from a place of self-love and acceptance.”