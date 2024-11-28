Premium brands have launched new-gen appliances

IN a significant wave of home appliance innovations, leading brands including Acerpure, Amway, Coway, LG Electronics and Gintell have unveiled cutting-edge solutions for Malaysian consumers, ranging from air purifiers to water filtration systems and smart cleaning devices to luxury massage chairs. LG Electronics LG has introduced its new stick vacuum cleaning solution LG CordZero All-in-One Tower Combi, alongside its newest robot vacuum and mop. The All-in-One Tower Combi redefines storage, charging and style while making everyday cleaning simpler and more efficient by combining the CordZero A9X stick vacuum with the CordZero R5 robot vacuum. The company’s latest robot vacuum and mop features a comprehensive system that handles floor cleaning, mopping, dust emptying, water refilling and automatic mop washing. The CordZero A9X incorporates LG’s Smart Inverter Motor, designed to provide powerful and reliable cleaning performance every time. Meanwhile, the vacuum employs automatic mop cleaning and drying to reduce maintenance work as well as an automatic water supply system that fills and empties the water tank without user intervention. The advanced robot vacuum uses LiDAR to precisely map out routes and a front camera that works in unison with 3D and several other sensors, which recognise up to 96 objects, making obstacle navigation effortless. The robot vacuum effectively cleans dust with a powerful motor that delivers strong vacuum power while its rotating mop ensures thorough mopping. The intelligent vacuum can even detect carpets, increasing suction power and lifting its mop to clean more effectively over these rougher surfaces.

Acerpure Acer Malaysia recently introduced the Acerpure Cool C3 to its Acerpure lineup. A compact air purifier and circulator that also comes with a night light, the device’s 3D spiral airflow allows for rapid cooling while the 3-in-1 Hepa filter ensures a cleaner, healthier indoor circulation of air. User-friendly features such as manual vertical adjustment, automatic horizontal oscillation and a magnetic remote control enhance its convenience. With noise levels as low as 25 dB, its quiet operation makes it ideal for bedrooms and nurseries.

Amway A filter of another kind, Amway has introduced its new eSpring Water Purifier to help combat the ingestion of harmful microplastics, pharmaceutical residue and other contaminants from water intake. Timely with the growing concern of microplastic ingestion, the brand’s new water purifier not only reduces the latter but also over 170 other contaminants, including 145 that could adversely affect health. Going further, the water purifier additionally destroys bacteria, viruses and waterborne cysts by up to 99.9%.

Gintell Inspired by the Marvel superhero, two new massage chairs from Gintell have hit the market with the Gintell S7 Plus Iron Man Wellness Chair and the exclusive S9 Maxx Iron Man Wellness Chair. The Gintell Iron Man Wellness Chair is built with second generation 8-D Twin Rollers and its massage rollers are able to separate into two parts as users can choose their preferred massage techniques to massage the upper and lower back simultaneously, with a deeper, more precise and intelligent massage. Featuring Malaysia’s first 178 degrees L-Flex Track, with lumbar support, the unique dual massage track adjusts to fit body curves, targeting the upper and lower back at various angles. Unlike fixed-angle chairs, it reclines up to 178 degrees to relieve lower back tension and promote proper posture. The other variant is the Iron Man Black Exclusive Version Wellness Chair. This exclusive version with soft leather seat and cushioning combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology with the style of Iron Man, featuring sleek black and gold accents inspired by the hero himself. Powered by the newest AI-Rovo Technology, it is designed to enhance stretching routines and target core muscles effectively. Featuring eight AI-Yoga Stretching Programmes that are suitable for beginners, intermediate and advanced users.