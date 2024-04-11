Ambitious attempt at zombie genre

Thailand’s latest thriller offers bold ideas but stumbles under weight of its ambition

By setting the undead amidst the turmoil of World War II, this Thai action-horror flick takes an unconventional route that demands attention. – PICS COURTESY OF TGV PICTURES

KOME Kongkiat Komesiri’s Operation Undead is not just another entry into the crowded world of zombie films. By setting the undead amid the turmoil of World War II, this Thai action-horror flick takes an unconventional route that demands attention. Featuring brothers on opposite sides of duty and survival, the film adds emotional depth to the usual brain-eating fare, making it stand out – if not always successfully – from the genre’s typical offerings.

Fresh take with too many ingredients Set in 1941 Chumphon, Thailand, the story follows two brothers: the headstrong sergeant Mek (Nonkul Chanon Santinatornkul) and the reluctant youth soldier Mok (Ud Awat Ratanapintha). Their sibling dynamic is strained as they face both Japanese invaders and a biological weapon that creates horrifying undead soldiers. With war’s end declared and uneasy alliances forming, Mek is given the difficult task of leading a joint mission with Japanese soldiers to exterminate the zombie threat. To his horror, he realises his mission might also require eliminating his brother. The film attempts to juggle war drama, familial conflict and zombie horror – an impressive but messy combination. At its core, Operation Undead offers a fresh premise by blending war history with a supernatural outbreak, but the execution often feels like it is trying to do too much at once. What sets Operation Undead apart is its unique setting and narrative ambition. By framing the zombie outbreak within a real historical context, the film adds a layer of gravitas not typically seen in the genre. The tension between the brothers, caught between duty and survival, injects emotional depth into the plot. However, this ambitious storytelling becomes a double-edged sword. At times, the film seems unsure of what it wants to be: a war epic, a family drama, or a zombie thriller. It packs in so many ideas – biological experiments, political alliances, mutant soldiers –that the narrative occasionally feels disjointed. Scenes jump between intense zombie chases and heartfelt family moments, resulting in tonal whiplash that might leave some viewers struggling to keep up.

Strong performances despite chaos Santinatornkul and Ratanapintha anchor the film with solid performances. Their portrayal of brothers torn between love and duty adds emotional weight, grounding the story even when the plot goes off the rails. Their chemistry makes the quieter moments between zombie attacks surprisingly effective, offering audiences a brief respite from the relentless chaos. Nobu Watanabe’s portrayal of a conflicted Japanese doctor adds nuance to the film’s portrayal of wartime alliances. Together, the cast elevates Operation Undead beyond standard genre fare, even when the plot falters. Komesiri’s direction ensures that Operation Undead is visually impressive. The action sequences are thrilling and relentless, with impressive practical effects that bring the undead soldiers to life. The film’s use of WWII-era weaponry and settings adds authenticity to the chaos, making the zombie battles feel intense and immersive. However, the film’s relentless pacing leaves little room to breathe. The sheer volume of ideas crammed into its 1-hour and 50-minute runtime makes it hard for any single concept to fully develop. The narrative often feels like it is sprinting from one idea to the next, leaving audiences wishing for more focus and less clutter.