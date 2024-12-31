Ambitious but flawed film

This is Sony’s latest guilty pleasure

The film had all the ingredients for a stellar entry in SSU. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT MALAYSIA

DIRECTED by J.C. Chandor, Kraven the Hunter attempts to dive deep into the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff, one of Marvel’s most iconic antiheroes. The film had all the ingredients for a stellar entry in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU): a stellar cast, breathtaking cinematography and a promising start. But like a hunter who loses his prey, the movie gradually veers off course, becoming an over-the-top spectacle that is as perplexing as it is entertaining.

Promising start with high-quality execution The film begins with a bang, introducing viewers to Sergei, portrayed masterfully by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The opening scenes establish a visceral, gritty tone that promises an intense character study. Taylor-Johnson’s performance is magnetic, he brings a primal energy to Kraven that balances his inner turmoil and predatory instincts. The cinematography by Ben Davis is equally impressive. Sweeping landscapes, shadowy interiors and action sequences are captured with finesse, creating a visually stunning experience. The first act sets up a compelling story, exploring themes of familial conflict and personal vengeance. Russell Crowe delivers a deliciously menacing performance as Nikolai Kravinoff, Sergei’s ruthless father while Ariana DeBose’s Calypso adds intrigue and mysticism to the mix. For a brief moment, Kraven the Hunter might deliver the dark, morally complex story fans have been craving. Gradual descent into chaos But then, the wheels come off. By the second act, the film begins to buckle under the weight of its ambitions. What starts as a taut thriller devolves into a mishmash of clunky dialogue, absurd plot twists and a questionable focus on secondary characters. Alessandro Nivola’s Rhino is underutilised despite being hyped as a major villain and Fred Hechinger’s Dmitri (aka Chameleon) oscillates between compelling and cartoonish. The script struggles to balance the multiple subplots and the pacing becomes erratic. Scenes that should build tension instead feel rushed, while others drag unnecessarily. The action, while occasionally thrilling, starts to rely too heavily on CGI-laden sequences that undermine the gritty realism established early on.

Unintended comedy and baffling choices What truly sets Kraven the Hunter apart, perhaps unintentionally, is how hilariously absurd it becomes. The film’s dialogue occasionally dips into melodrama, with characters delivering dramatic lines that feel ripped from a soap opera. Crowe’s thick accent adds an unexpected comedic layer to his otherwise intimidating presence and some of the action scenes cross the line from thrilling to outright ridiculous. A standout moment involves a buffalo stampede that feels more suited to a nature documentary than a Marvel movie. These moments, while unintentional, inject the film with a campy charm that makes it hard to look away. And her i’s where Kraven the Hunter unexpectedly edges out Joker: Folie à Deux. While both films aim for grit and emotional complexity, Kraven does not drown itself in its self-importance. Where Joker: Folie à Deux meanders with art-house pretensions, Kraven embraces its chaos, providing a fun, if messy, ride. Why it is still entertaining Despite its many flaws, Kraven the Hunter manages to hold your attention. Taylor-Johnson’s commitment to the role keeps the film grounded, even as the plot spirals out of control. The action sequences, while over-the-top, are engaging enough to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The film’s R-rating allows for a level of brutality not often seen in Marvel adaptations, adding an extra layer of intensity to the fight scenes. While the gore occasionally feels gratuitous, it does set the film apart from its PG-13 counterparts. For all its narrative missteps, the movie retains a certain energy that makes it enjoyable in a so bad it is good kind of way. It is the kind of film where you can laugh at its absurdity while still appreciating the effort that went into making it. The third act descends into complete chaos, with a climax that feels both rushed and overly convoluted. Plot threads are hastily tied up, leaving audiences with more questions than answers. However, the ambiguous ending provides plenty of fodder for fan theories, making it a conversation starter long after the credits roll. At least Kraven the Hunter keeps its audience engaged until the end, unlike Joker: Folie à Deux, which spends its final moments wallowing in despair. If you are choosing between these two, go with Kraven’s chaotic energy, as you might leave confused, but at least you will not leave bored.