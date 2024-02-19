From swords to cats, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth features a diverse array of characters

Strife’s past in “Soldier” will be expanded on in Rebirth. - PICS BY SQUARE ENIX

RELEASING at the end of next week, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth stands as a monumental undertaking, both in scale and substance. Serving as the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth delves deep into the heart of Final Fantasy VII’s storyline from 1997. This article aims to spotlight the plethora of playable main characters featured in the game, a substantial upgrade from Remake’s modest four characters to an impressive eight. The legendary hero Cloud Strife, the de facto hero of the series, emerges as a formidable figure. A former member of “Soldier”, Shinra company’s elite military unit, Strife wields an enormous broadsword, showcasing enhanced strength and speed due to Shinra’s experiments.

Leader and protector Barret Wallace, a single father and leader of Avalanche, an eco-terrorist group, fights against Shinra’s exploitation of the planet’s resources. With his prosthetic “gun arm”, Wallace is the primary option for combating aerial enemies in Rebirth’s balanced gameplay.

The agile fighter Tifa Lockhart, Strife’s childhood friend and confidante, stands as a master of martial arts. Swift and nimble, Lockhart utilises a combination of hand-to-hand combat techniques, making her a formidable adversary in close-quarters combat.

The enigmatic spellcaster Aerith Gainsborough, possessing an extraordinary affinity for magic, serves as the group’s primary spellcaster. With potent healing and elemental magic at her disposal, Rebirth promises to unveil more of her mysterious past, culminating in a critical moment during the game’s climax.

Nanaki, the loyal companion Red XIII, also known as Nanaki, joins the group as a fully playable character in Rebirth. Balancing offense and defense, Nanaki’s warrior background adds depth to the narrative, as players uncover more about his enigmatic species.

The Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi, the youngest member of the group, brings her ninja skills to the forefront. Hailing from the Wutai nation, Kisaragi’s agile combat style, wielding a large shuriken, offers versatility in both melee and ranged combat scenarios.

The eccentric fighter Cait Sith, a peculiar addition to the group, adds an element of randomness to battle with his unconventional fighting style. Utilising megaphones and gambling-inspired attacks, Cait Sith brings a unique dynamic to the team, along with an intriguing background.

Iconic figures return Vincent Valentine and Cid Highwind make their anticipated return in Rebirth, though they woud not participate in battles. Zack Fair’s potential as a playable character hints at the game’s evolving storyline, promising a fresh perspective on the narrative.