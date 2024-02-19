RELEASING at the end of next week, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth stands as a monumental undertaking, both in scale and substance.
Serving as the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth delves deep into the heart of Final Fantasy VII’s storyline from 1997.
This article aims to spotlight the plethora of playable main characters featured in the game, a substantial upgrade from Remake’s modest four characters to an impressive eight.
The legendary hero
Cloud Strife, the de facto hero of the series, emerges as a formidable figure. A former member of “Soldier”, Shinra company’s elite military unit, Strife wields an enormous broadsword, showcasing enhanced strength and speed due to Shinra’s experiments.
Leader and protector
Barret Wallace, a single father and leader of Avalanche, an eco-terrorist group, fights against Shinra’s exploitation of the planet’s resources. With his prosthetic “gun arm”, Wallace is the primary option for combating aerial enemies in Rebirth’s balanced gameplay.
The agile fighter
Tifa Lockhart, Strife’s childhood friend and confidante, stands as a master of martial arts. Swift and nimble, Lockhart utilises a combination of hand-to-hand combat techniques, making her a formidable adversary in close-quarters combat.
The enigmatic spellcaster
Aerith Gainsborough, possessing an extraordinary affinity for magic, serves as the group’s primary spellcaster. With potent healing and elemental magic at her disposal, Rebirth promises to unveil more of her mysterious past, culminating in a critical moment during the game’s climax.
Nanaki, the loyal companion
Red XIII, also known as Nanaki, joins the group as a fully playable character in Rebirth. Balancing offense and defense, Nanaki’s warrior background adds depth to the narrative, as players uncover more about his enigmatic species.
The Wutai ninja
Yuffie Kisaragi, the youngest member of the group, brings her ninja skills to the forefront. Hailing from the Wutai nation, Kisaragi’s agile combat style, wielding a large shuriken, offers versatility in both melee and ranged combat scenarios.
The eccentric fighter
Cait Sith, a peculiar addition to the group, adds an element of randomness to battle with his unconventional fighting style. Utilising megaphones and gambling-inspired attacks, Cait Sith brings a unique dynamic to the team, along with an intriguing background.
Iconic figures return
Vincent Valentine and Cid Highwind make their anticipated return in Rebirth, though they woud not participate in battles. Zack Fair’s potential as a playable character hints at the game’s evolving storyline, promising a fresh perspective on the narrative.
The sinister villain
Sephiroth, the series’ main antagonist, plays a pivotal role throughout the events of Rebirth. While only playable for a limited portion, his presence adds depth to the narrative, setting the stage for an unforgettable journey.
As Final Fantasy VII Rebirth prepares to captivate players with its expanded cast and immersive gameplay, fans can anticipate a thrilling adventure through the world of Final Fantasy VII.
The opening, available as part of the free demo on the PlayStation Network, offers a tantalising glimpse into the epic tale that awaits.
With its diverse array of characters, each bringing their unique abilities and stories to the forefront, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth promises to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.
From the bustling streets of Midgar to the depths of character-driven narratives, players will embark on a journey filled with twists, turns and heart-stopping moments.
As players prepare to step into the shoes of their favourite characters once more, the legacy of Final Fantasy VII continues to evolve, captivating both longtime fans and newcomers alike.
With its blend of nostalgia and innovation, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth stands as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling in video games.
So gear up, sharpen your swords and prepare to dive into a world where heroes are made, villains are vanquished and destinies are forged in the fires of adventure.