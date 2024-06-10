Andy Lau’s latest film High Forces soars above clouds

HONG KONG superstar Andy Lau stars in this aircraft hijack thriller as international security expert Gao Haojun stepped up to deal with hijackers onboard HY688, the maiden Airbus A380 flight of Hangyu Airlines.

Superjumbo thriller

Dubbed China’s first 10,000-metre-high crime blockbuster, the producers reportedly spent HK$300 million (RM160 million) to build a 1:1 replica of the aircraft, restoring the interior of a luxurious A380 for the audience to feast their eyes on the big screen.

Coupled with the star appeal of Lau and famed director Oxide Pang, who is known for his horror and thriller films, High Forces is poised to take off for a sky-high adventure.

Action-packed, hijack terror

The story unfolds with Gao bumping into his ex-wife and daughter while boarding the aircraft. During the flight, Gao sensed something amiss and soon engages in a dangerous battle against the hijackers with the help of a stewardess and his estranged, visually-impaired daughter Xiaojun (Zhang Zifeng).

High Forces is heart-pounding and exhilarating with every scene picking up speed and momentum like the flight of the A380.

Hijacker head honcho Mike (Qu Chuxiao) is the ruthless baddie, threatening the lives of all 800 passengers onboard as he demands a hefty ransom transferred into his account in 30 minutes.

“You may get paid but you may never get to disembark,” behold the classic comeback line by Gao.