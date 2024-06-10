Andy Lau’s latest film High Forces soars above clouds

HONG KONG superstar Andy Lau stars in this aircraft hijack thriller as international security expert Gao Haojun stepped up to deal with hijackers onboard HY688, the maiden Airbus A380 flight of Hangyu Airlines.
Superjumbo thriller
Dubbed China’s first 10,000-metre-high crime blockbuster, the producers reportedly spent HK$300 million (RM160 million) to build a 1:1 replica of the aircraft, restoring the interior of a luxurious A380 for the audience to feast their eyes on the big screen.
Coupled with the star appeal of Lau and famed director Oxide Pang, who is known for his horror and thriller films, High Forces is poised to take off for a sky-high adventure.
Action-packed, hijack terror
The story unfolds with Gao bumping into his ex-wife and daughter while boarding the aircraft. During the flight, Gao sensed something amiss and soon engages in a dangerous battle against the hijackers with the help of a stewardess and his estranged, visually-impaired daughter Xiaojun (Zhang Zifeng).
High Forces is heart-pounding and exhilarating with every scene picking up speed and momentum like the flight of the A380.
Hijacker head honcho Mike (Qu Chuxiao) is the ruthless baddie, threatening the lives of all 800 passengers onboard as he demands a hefty ransom transferred into his account in 30 minutes.
“You may get paid but you may never get to disembark,” behold the classic comeback line by Gao.
Teary flick
Even as suspense and action kick in non-stop, this film is able to easily move audiences to tears.
Amid terror and chaos in the air, Gao rekindles the relationship with his ex-wife and daughter as he risk his life to fight the hijackers. Displaying true grit and love, the backstory of Gao and his family blends in well to the movie plot, capturing the pains of a divorce and life’s precious moments.
Unrealistic, messy transitions
Scene transitions are messy and blunt in the beginning, causing discomfort when watching.
However, story of aircraft hijacking is still a proven plot that appeals to many, although it is not new in filmmaking. Never mind the cliches and expected outcomes as well as the adage that heroes never die.
Scenes of Gao hanging on for his dear life in such critical moments are far-fetched and how he single-handedly lower the nosegear with his body weight is unconvincing.
Despite the turbulence (pun intended), High Forces is a compelling airplane disaster film propelled by a good storyline, although it can definitely benefit from a neater editing and smoother transitions.
If you love an aircraft hijack thriller, watch this mandarin-language film, which will surprise you with high-flying excitement.
High Forces is showing in cinemas.
Director: Oxide Pang
Cast: Andy Lau, Zhang Zifeng, Qu Chuxiao, Liu Tao, Guo Xiaodong
E-value: 7/10
Plot: 8/10
Acting: 7/10