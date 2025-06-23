Malaysian artist Adam Musa Othman reflects on career journey, work in US

For Adam, humour and sincerity are important in art and storytelling. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF ADAM MUSA OTHMAN

SIMILAR to others in the animated realm of the creative industry, Adam Musa Othman’s formative years in Selangor were steeped in cartoon and animation. Much like a sponge of sorts, Adam took in everything around him. “I was always drawn to the everyday beauty of Malaysian life, as seen in Lat’s iconic cartooning, the textures of old buildings and watching the clouds over rooftops,” he told theSun. Now based in the US, Adam makes a living as an artist and animator at a studio specialising in animation for commercials and original projects. Though now abroad, Adam frequently describes how the influences back home shaped his visual language and storytelling, particularly what he gleaned from famed Malaysian cartoonist Datuk Mohd Nor Khalid.

“In my films like Horned Cook, Gola and Boys Night in Sidera Institute, I strove to capture a sense of place and atmosphere, layering details that evoke nostalgia and curiosity, much like Lat’s work does,” he said, pointing out that he often draws on memories of Malaysian food as well as the shapes of traditional buildings in the city and kampung. Created in 2022, Horned Cook, Gola was selected for 11 festivals and won awards for its screenplay and animation, while 2021’s Boys Night in Sidera Institute was recognised at six festivals such as the Rhode Island International Flickers Film Festival. Adam posited that the themes and the attention he put into his works’ visual storytelling helped bolster their uniqueness. “I like to create stories that are personal and accessible, blending cultural specificity with imaginative worlds. This approach seems to connect with audiences and juries from different backgrounds, and it helps that I keep my character designs approachable.”

Balancing artistic vision with client needs Horned Cook, Gola and Boys Night in Sidera Institute were independent films. For Adam, his personal projects and his main job are greatly dissimilar due to the differences in creative control. “When I work on independent films, I have complete creative control. In commercial projects, such as those for Mattel or the Siames music video, I focus on aligning my style with the client’s vision while still inserting a specific motion and performance in the animation. “Maintaining my artistic vision in commercial work comes down to clear communication early in the process, sharing initial impressions, ideas and how I plan to approach the job. My background in directing award-winning independent films has taught me how to advocate for creative ideas while respecting the needs of the team and clients,” he explained.

That said, the 26-year-old’s personal sensibilities as an animator have bled over subconsciously through the motion and character performances that he has worked on. “I have been told by friends that they could tell that I had animated specific shots in a project even though the design is very different from my personal style. “Ultimately, I want to keep pushing the boundaries of my own animated work and share new perspectives with people around the world.”