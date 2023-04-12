Audio excellence

Fusion of luxury and entertainment

Every iXOOST audio system is built for high-fidelity sound. –PICS BY IXOOST

RENOWNED Italian brand iXoost has entered the Malaysian market, unveiling a distinctive selection of audio systems that represent the pinnacle of automotive audio craftsmanship. The launch of the audio system brands in Malaysia promises to deliver an exclusive fusion of Italian artisanship and motorsport’s storied legacy. Based in Modena, Italy’s Motor Valley, the brand has solidified its position as a front-runner in the realm of luxury audio, crafting goods that go beyond simply being speakers to being representations of a profound automotive legacy.

Founder of iXoost, Giovanni Panini, expressed, “We are truly proud to introduce iXoost to Malaysia, a vibrant market in the heart of Southeast Asia. This is a significant step for us in sharing the rich tapestry of Italian craftsmanship and our racing heritage on a global stage.” Panini went on to emphasise that, “Malaysia’s dynamic market and its appreciation for luxury and innovation make it an ideal destination for iXoost. Here, we are not just offering audio systems. “We are bringing a slice of Modena’s motoring history and, with it, a piece of our soul. We hope to connect with enthusiasts here who can share in this deep passion as well.” The brand’s product designs, infused with a storied past deeply intertwined with the world of high-end supercars, clearly display this history by incorporating genuine components from renowned automobiles. In a dual celebration and formal introduction of its presence, iXoost is unveiling a portfolio consisting of seven motorsports-themed audio systems, each boasting captivating and distinctive designs. Essentially, every speaker system is meticulously crafted around a brand specialising in racing. Notable examples include the Esavox Automobili Lamborghini, featuring a carbon monocoque chassis and the Avalan, both inspired by the iconic Italian hypercar manufacturer Lamborghini.