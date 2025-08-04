JAPANESE pop star Ayumi Hamasaki is celebrating her 27th anniversary in music with the release of her latest single Mimosa.

Acting as the theme song for the TV drama Second to Last Love, the single marks Hamasaki’s first self-written drama soundtrack in 25 years.

Its release also continues a collaboration between the singer and the series, with Hamasaki having provided theme songs for all three seasons – How Beautiful You Are for season one, Hello New Me for season two and now, Mimosa for the final season.

“I am truly honoured to have had the opportunity to provide the theme song once again, following How Beautiful You Are and Hello New Me. Through the years, there are things that change and things that remain the same – this song reflects both sides of life that everyone experiences.

“I hope that this track can resonate with those who have followed the drama from the beginning, as well as those who are hearing it for the first time,” said Hamasaki about the song.

Composed by Kunio Tago, who has previously collaborated with Hamasaki, Mimosa is a tune of encouragement, supporting listeners in life’s journey.

In addition to the single, Hamasaki will kick off her Asia tour Ayumi Hamasaki Asia Tour 2025 I Am Ayu – Epi.II –.

Renowned for her powerful vocals and innovative music, Hamasaki has been a trailblazer since her debut in 1998, holding the title of the best-selling solo artiste in Japan.

To date, she has sold over 50 million albums in Japan and released the most number-one hits by a female artiste.