Beard mastery 101

Crafting your look to fit your face

MEN’s facial hair. It is a tricky proposition. Get it right and you can look like a well-groomed movie star brimming with machismo. Get it wrong and you end up looking like a homeless person. No man ever says, “I am going to grow a beard to make myself look bad.” Yet, choosing the wrong facial hair style for your face shape can lead to just that. Everyone possesses unique physical characteristics that a beard, moustache, stubble and hairstyle can either enhance or diminish. To ensure your facial hair style makes you look even more wicked, it is crucial to select one that complements features like your jawline, cheekbone structure and forehead. The starting point? Discovering which beard and facial hair styles will best suit your face shape. Type of facial shape Identifying the right beard style begins with recognising your face shape. We have narrowed it down to four essential face shapes – square, oval, rectangular and round. Each face shape has beard styles that can accentuate your natural looks. Whether you are seeking inspiration or tips on achieving these styles with your electric shavers, read on. Choosing the right beard style can be a challenge, especially if you’re new to experimenting. Start by objectively analysing your face shape. Knowing your face is key to understanding the beard that suits you best.

Square faces If your jawline has those sharp lines, chances are you rock a square face shape, giving off that movie star vibe. Therefore, highlighting the chiselled jaw and cheekbones is the way to go. To enhance that rugged look without exaggerating, skip the square beard. Instead, opt for a beard that is shorter on the sides and fuller on the chin, like the goatee style; it is perfect for softening the angles. The rounded appearance of a goatee does wonders for a square face, especially when paired with a full moustache. Also, if you want to add a little extra flair, take it up a notch and remove the moustache from the circle beard. Hence, there is a reason it is known as the goatee.

Oval faces If you are blessed with an oval face, you have hit the beard jackpot, with a variety of great options at your disposal. The oval shape generally complements almost all facial hair styles, making it less likely for your face to appear overly angular or squeezed. Since you have the freedom to experiment, why not try a bold beard style that others might find challenging? Picture lightning bolts down your cheeks, signalling the electric vibes coursing through your veins. A horseshoe moustache exudes a touch of homegrown luck. Alternatively, for a long beard, try out the Viking style. This adventurous look can grow down to meet the chest, and its even length throughout makes it a low-maintenance choice. Nevertheless, while you have the perfect canvas for experimentation, it is advisable to discover your ideal look early on. A classic full beard that you can adjust based on the season and your preference might suit you well or just let your beard grow freely and see where the wind takes you.

Round faces For those who have round-shaped faces, a sleek beard is extremely helpful in balancing out facial fullness. You can opt for maintaining an angled beard to create a slimming effect or play around with a box-shaped beard that features angled lines along the cheekbones and is slightly longer on the chin. For a bolder look, you might consider embracing the Tony Stark or Captain Jack Sparrow vibe with an anchor beard. Achieving this style involves defining the shape of the chin and upper lip before completely trimming the rest of the face and do not forget to keep a separate moustache for an added touch of flair. Additionally, three other recommended facial hair looks for round faces are pointed beards, which add angularity to the cheekbones while maintaining fullness on the chin. Another option is the Van Dyke beard, inspired by the goatee, which features a pointed chin beard paired with a customised moustache.