MISS Universe Malaysia Sandra Lim Shue Hui will transform into a legendary Pahang warrior princess for the Miss Universe competition in Mexico City on Nov 16.

Lim today unveiled the Princess Walinong Sari outfit as her national costume, embodying the warrior spirit of the Pahang folklore legend, who opted to hone her martial arts skills and protect her kingdom instead of marrying for tradition.

By donning this costume, Lim hopes to inspire the same determination, drive, strength and beauty. Whether it is her passion for acting, martial arts, charity work or modelling, Lim strives to excel in multiple areas.

“Through this costume, I want to show the world that a woman can be both fierce and graceful. Princess Walinong Sari symbolises resilience and beauty, and I hope to bring those qualities to the Miss Universe stage, representing the strength of Malaysian women while showcasing Malaysia’s diverse heritage,” said Lim at a press conference this afternoon.