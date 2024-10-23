MISS Universe Malaysia Sandra Lim Shue Hui will transform into a legendary Pahang warrior princess for the Miss Universe competition in Mexico City on Nov 16.
Lim today unveiled the Princess Walinong Sari outfit as her national costume, embodying the warrior spirit of the Pahang folklore legend, who opted to hone her martial arts skills and protect her kingdom instead of marrying for tradition.
By donning this costume, Lim hopes to inspire the same determination, drive, strength and beauty. Whether it is her passion for acting, martial arts, charity work or modelling, Lim strives to excel in multiple areas.
“Through this costume, I want to show the world that a woman can be both fierce and graceful. Princess Walinong Sari symbolises resilience and beauty, and I hope to bring those qualities to the Miss Universe stage, representing the strength of Malaysian women while showcasing Malaysia’s diverse heritage,” said Lim at a press conference this afternoon.
The costume, designed by local designer Ezuwan Ismail, is made up of locally sourced Malaysian fabrics, with handwoven songket as its foundation and sulam tebuk embroidery, meant to showcase elegance and regality.
Its key accessories include a headgear and a sword, reflecting Walinong’s strength, courage and prowess in combat.
Weighing 30kg and measuring around 1.77m tall, the costume will feature a special on-stage reveal where Lim unveils a hidden element that symbolises the transformation from princess to warrior.
In addition to the costume, Lim will don an elegant evening gown, also designed by Ezuwan.