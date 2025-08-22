Netizens outraged by “sympathetic” AI-generated content on late Zara Qairina

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) is now in the public’s hands, but its misuse is raising ethical concerns. While AI has undeniable benefits, some individuals are exploiting it in ways that have sparked outrage.

The nation is still reeling from the heartbreaking bullying incident of Zara Qairina, a 13-year-old girl whose tragic passing has left many seeking justice.

Amid this period of mourning, however, a disturbing trend has emerged: AI-generated content exploiting the young girl’s death for online attention.

Netizens have been vocal in condemning those who post “sympathetic” AI-created clips and images of Zara, labelling it “sickening.”

The issue was brought to light by Alisaa, who criticised this behaviour on Threads, urging people to stop being “cringe” in handling such a sensitive matter.

In the screenshot shared by Alisaa, an AI-generated video depicts Zara as an angel, accompanied by the caption, “Tanpa aku sedar mengalir air mata” (Without me realizing, tears flowed).

This portrayal quickly sparked backlash, with many accusing the creators of misusing AI technology to gain attention at the expense of a young girl’s memory.

One user expressed their dismay, saying, “Leave Zara alone. Let her rest in peace in heaven at least.”

Others expressed concern over the growing obsession with AI-generated content, with some calling it “second-hand embarrassment,” particularly when Gen X or Y overuse it for trivial purposes.

Nur Yusof shared her worries about this unhealthy obsession, pointing out that it shows a lack of understanding of the religious and cultural importance of respecting the deceased.

This AI controversy comes on the back of earlier criticisms directed at individuals and businesses profiting from Zara’s death by selling merchandise, such as car stickers and keychains featuring her name and image.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also weighed in on the matter, warning the public about the dangers of unverified social media content. He called for greater responsibility when creating and sharing online material, particularly on sensitive issues like this.

As Malaysia continues to mourn Zara Qairina’s passing, it’s clear that while technology can bring people together, it can also amplify the darker sides of human nature when misused.