Bewitching tale of relatable horror

Sihir Pelakor, haunting reminder that real-life tragedies are stranger than fiction

INDONESIAN horror cinema has always been fertile ground for tales of the supernatural colliding with everyday family life. Sihir Pelakor (literally “Homewrecker’s Magic”) takes that well-worn formula, the unfaithful husband, the shattered household, the eerie presence tearing it apart and adds a painfully human angle: this nightmare is rooted in a true story. Director Bobby Prasetyo delivers a film that is not just frightening for its spectral apparitions, but also for its unflinching look at how betrayal, obsession and dark magic can destroy lives. This is not simply another “husband strays, mistress wreaks havoc” tale. Here, the other woman is not just portrayed as manipulative, she is shown as weaponising witchcraft itself. The result? A horror film that doubles as social commentary on the ugliness of infidelity, the fragility of family trust and the unfortunate reality that sometimes, the ones who break households get away unpunished.

Horror of a household falling apart At its core, Sihir Pelakor is less about jump scares and more about the slow unravelling of a family’s sanity. The story follows young Vita, played by Neona Ayu, who watches her father drift away under the bewitching influence of another woman. With eerie sounds creeping through the halls, objects behaving strangely and an oppressive atmosphere settling into the once-happy home, the horror does not just come from supernatural effects, it comes from the real pain of a daughter watching her family fracture. What differentiates this film from others in its genre is how it emphasises the tragedy over the thrills. The supernatural terrors work best as metaphors: the suffocating dread mirrors how a poisoned household feels when love turns toxic. It is about the emotional carnage of betrayal, made literal through black magic.

Why this story hits harder If audiences think the “bewitched husband” trope has been overdone, Sihir Pelakor dares them to reconsider. The difference lies in its inspiration, this film is adapted from a real-life story that went viral on the podcast RJL 5 Sihir Pelakor: Sabdo Pandito. Knowing that elements of this nightmare actually happened makes the viewing experience infuriating in a way pure fiction cannot replicate. The mistress here is not glamorous or sympathetic. She is revolting in her selfishness, manipulative in her methods and the personification of destruction. And yet, the husband is not written as a simple villain either, he is more like a pawn swallowed by forces he could not resist, a tragic figure whose weakness condemns his family. By the end, what lingers is not satisfaction but a sense of futility. This is not a morality tale where the wicked are punished. It is a reminder that sometimes, evil leaves nothing but ashes behind.

Film to watch when you want to get mad Most horror films are watched for thrills, goosebumps, or perhaps the catharsis of seeing evil vanquished. Sihir Pelakor should be watched with a different mindset: watch it to be angry. Angry at the betrayal. Angry at the audacity of a mistress who uses witchcraft to steal a man. Angry at the weakness of a husband who succumbs so easily. And angry at the tragedy of a family that never gets its happy ending. This is not the kind of movie that gives viewers a neat resolution. Instead, it works best as an emotional punching bag. It evokes disgust, outrage and sorrow in equal measure. That may not be pleasant, but it is effective.

Performances that amplify the tragedy Neona Ayu, as Vita, anchors the film with raw vulnerability. She embodies the confusion and resilience of a child forced to grow up too fast in the face of supernatural and domestic chaos. Hana Malasan, who portrays Vita as an adult, reinforces the sense of lasting trauma. Marcella Zalianty’s portrayal of the mother adds gravitas, showing the silent suffering of a woman watching her marriage disintegrate before her eyes. Asmara Abigail, as the sinister Rini, is perfectly detestable, every glance and gesture oozes venom. Fathir Muchtar, as the father, portrays a man hollowed out by forces beyond his control, blurring the line between victim and perpetrator. Together, the cast sells the tragedy as more than spectacle, they make it feel painfully real. Horror film that hurts more than it scares The pacing ensures that audiences are dragged deeper and deeper into the family’s unravelling without unnecessary detours. Yet, the film never indulges in cheap jump scares or overblown effects. Instead, it relies on atmosphere, emotional weight and the crushing inevitability of its outcome. What makes the story so unsettling is not the ghosts or the curses, it is the reminder that sometimes, evil wears a familiar face and sits across the dinner table. And unlike fictional monsters, this kind of horror does not vanish when the credits roll.