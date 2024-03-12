RISING Japanese band One or Eight is set to release its remix of single Kawasaki, featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Big Sean.

Set to release this Friday, the track will mark Big Sean’s first collaboration with a Japanese artiste, showcasing the rapper who is known for his team-ups with renowned artiste such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

The standard version was released as a performance video on YouTube last June. It amassed over 10 million views in 10 days, captivating fans with its visuals and choreography.

The band followed up the success with its debut track Don’t Tell Nobody, which was produced by Ryan Tedder and David Stewart.

Consisting of members Mizuki, Neo, Reia, Ryoto, Souma, Takeru, Tsubasa and Yuga, One or Eight is known for its infusion of hip-hop and pop in its tracks. They have been described as epitomising Japanese culture through their choreography, lyrics and streetwear aesthetic.

Going by the tagline Bet on Yourself, the group’s name is a reference to and a translation of the Japanese phrase ichi ka bachi ka, which means all or nothing.