Black Label signs Jong-won

THE Black Label recently announced the exclusive signing of acclaimed actor Lee Jong-won.

The South Korean record label, which made the announcement through an official statement on Nov 21, is currently diversifying its portfolio by venturing into the management of actors.

With the signing of Jong-won, who is recognised for his steadfast acting prowess and the ability to effortlessly portray a spectrum of characters, The Black Label is set to offer unwavering support to unleash his full potential in the realm of acting.

The label, which houses top-tier artistes such as BingBang’s Taeyang, Jeon Somi, Zion T and Park Bo-gum under its management, has urged fans to continue showering Jong Won with interest and love as he embarks on this new chapter.

Having left an indelible mark with his stellar performance in the MBC drama Golden Spoon last year, Jong-won clinched the Rookie of the Year accolade at the prestigious 2022 MBC Drama Awards.

Presently, the actor is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of MBC’s upcoming drama Flowers that Bloom at Night, where he shares the screen with the talented Honey Lee.

Discussions are underway for Jong-won to take on a prominent role in the upcoming drama with the working title Because I Want No Loss, co-starring alongside the esteemed Shin Min-ah.