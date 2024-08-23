Brewing Canadian coffee

COFFEE is one of the most loved beverages in the world, from black, espresso, milk-based to iced, it has become an important part of our lives.

Recently, Canadian coffee franchise Tim Hortons opened not one but two outlets in IOI City Mall, Putrajaya and Sunway Velocity Mall, Kuala Lumpur with more outlets expected to open in the near future.

Tim Hortons was founded by a famous national ice hockey player in Canada. The first outlet was opened in Hamilton, Ontario in 1964.

Not just another cup of coffee

What sets this coffee house apart from the rest is Tim Hortons uses “responsibly sourced” premium Arabica coffee beans picked from high altitude regions that are 600-2,400 metres high at low temperatures of 16-20°C from Latin America and Sumatra. This gives the coffee beans their complex and rich flavour because of the condition they grew in.

Tim Hortons still uses the same “secret” recipe from 60 years ago.

New taste of coffee

Tim Hortons’s brewed coffee line includes Daily Brew black coffee, Double-Double, Espresso, Americano and Cafe Latte. Its brewed coffee line hits all the right notes with its strong aroma and flavours ranging from citrus, fruit, toasted nuts, chocolate and a touch of spice.

Espresso’s lighter acidity, with a tinge of bitterness and sweetness, is an ideal drink for that wake up call. Its creamy and sweet counterpart, Double-Double is a sweet tooth favourite with its double sugar and cream. Customers can even order a Single-Single or Triple-Triple, depending on preferences.

Tim Hortons’s Cafe Latte comes with three milk options – fresh milk, soy, oats or almond milk. The Canadian cafe giant did not forget about its Malaysian customers as its menu also features Iced Capp’s Teh Tarik Tribute and Butterscotch Ondeh-Ondeh that is tailor-made to the locals’ tastebuds.

Its Maple Cinnamon Coffee has a distinctive aroma with a subtle maple flavour paired with a hint of cinnamon.

Those who are not into coffee can enjoy its refreshing iced peach tea and iced raspberry tea.

Rolling out new menu

Tim Hortons has a selection of doughnuts and melts that are prepared and hand-dipped at the outlet’s kitchen. Light but luscious, it serves six flavours: Chocolate glaze, pineapple-filled (sourced locally from Rompin), maple biscoff, Boston Cream Strawberry Dazzle Dream and Matcha Crumble.

It is also doing its bit to make a positive impact through its campaign Tims for Good MY, by donating 100% of the profit

from the kaya-filled donuts to Mercy Malaysia. Its offers a wide range of melts, including the Truffle Mushroom Cheese Sourdough Melt, fan-favourite Maple Chicken Deli, Cheese Sourdough Melt and Sambal Grilled Cheese Sourdough Melt.

Freshly made-to-order baked pasta are also available at Tim Hortons and other treats include its famous Timbits.

Maple leaf meets Rafflesia

Tim Hortons worked with Lakar by Mekar founder and artist Asyikin Abdullah who hand-painted its feature pillar with the iconic red Tim Horton’s coffee cup coupled with the maple leaf and a Rafflesia flower in its Sunway Velocity Mall cafe.

The vibrant pillar stands out when paired with its cafe’s minimalistic design that is adorned with wood furniture and bright lights.

And of course, the maple leaf, which is its logo, was integral in its cafe interior design as it was all over the outlet.

Get your friends and family and head over to Tim Horton to experience the Canadian cafe culture. So, fancy a cuppa?