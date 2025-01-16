Bringing prosperity to life

Welcoming CNY with meaningful decorations steeped in rich history

CHINESE New Year (CNY) is a celebration of vibrant colours and symbolic traditions. Central to the festivities are the decorations that adorn homes and public spaces, each carrying deep cultural meaning. These adornments set the tone for an auspicious year ahead. Chinese lanterns No CNY is complete without the soft glow of lanterns. These bright red ornaments are often seen hanging in rows along streets, outside homes or in temples. The lanterns’ shape and design vary, but their purpose remains the same: to light the way for good luck and happiness. During the Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the CNY celebrations, communities come together to admire elaborate lantern displays. This tradition underscores the values of family unity and communal joy that are at the heart of the festivities.

Paper cuttings Paper cuttings are among the most recognisable decorations during CNY. Made from vivid red paper, they symbolise joy and prosperity. These delicate designs often feature motifs such as zodiac animals, dragons and the character Fu (good luck). Displayed on windows or doors, the cuttings are illuminated by sunlight, showcasing their intricate craftsmanship. Beyond aesthetics, these decorations are believed to ward off evil spirits and welcome blessings. Crafting these masterpieces is an art form in itself, often passed down through generations. The act of creating them is also a gesture of inviting fortune into one’s life, making the process as meaningful as the outcome.

Red packets Although not a traditional decoration, red packets are a part of the CNY aesthetic. These small envelopes, filled with money, are given to children, unmarried adults and employees as a gesture of goodwill. The packets are often adorned with gold lettering or intricate designs, tying them to the broader theme of abundance and joy. Even when not distributed, red packets are sometimes displayed as part of home decorations, contributing to the festive atmosphere with their vibrant colours and auspicious motifs.

Lucky plants Kumquat trees are a staple decoration during CNY, symbolising wealth and abundance. Their small golden fruits are a visual metaphor for gold coins, making them a popular choice for those wishing to attract financial success. Mandarin orange plants are another favourite. They are often exchanged as gifts to spread goodwill among family and friends. Lucky bamboo is another cherished plant, with its layered stalks representing elements of balance, harmony and growth. These greenery-based displays are a way of connecting with nature while embracing the hopes for a fruitful year.

Door couplets The tradition of hanging red couplets on door frames is one of the oldest customs associated with CNY. These vertical strips of red paper are inscribed with poetic verses in elegant calligraphy, expressing wishes for prosperity, happiness and longevity. Typically placed in pairs to signify balance, the couplets are not just decorative but deeply meaningful, embodying hopes for a harmonious and auspicious year. The use of red ink and gold lettering is intentional as both colours are symbolic of prosperity. These couplets are replaced annually to ensure fresh blessings for the coming year.