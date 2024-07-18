Canadian singer Elijah Woods shares new single

TORONTO-BASED multi-platinum artiste and producer Elijah Woods recently revealed his newest single 2 thousand 10.

Blending nostalgic pop soundscapes with rock undertones, 2 thousand 10 is a relatable anthem about longing for the simplicity of being a kid. The song captures the essence of youthful freedom.

“The song’s energetic undertones give it pace and relatability to anyone who has ever wanted to relive their best childhood memories,” said Woods.

Known for catchy melodies, vivid lyrics and a signature crisp production style, his music has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Experiencing growth as an independent artiste, he has amassed over 250 million streams across his discography.

2 thousand 10 arrives on the heels of Woods’ Asia tour. The tour, which wrapped up at the end of last month, saw Woods headline shows in cities such as Hong Kong, Tokyo and Singapore.

He also opened for Niall Horan in Jakarta and performed at the Seoul Jazz Festival alongside acts such as Lauv, Jeremy Zucker and JP Saxe.

Woods’ top global streaming countries include The Philippines (first), Indonesia (fourth), Malaysia (fifth), Taiwan (seventh), Thailand (eighth) and Singapore (10th).

Woods last performed in Kuala Lumpur in May this year during his Ilu 24/7, 365 tour.