Celebrating Donald’s birthday

Both malls will once again transform to celebrate the iconic Disney duck’s birthday.

IN 2024, the feisty and lovable Donald Duck turns 90. His first official appearance was in the 1934 short film The Wise Little Hen. To celebrate the milestone, Sunway Carnival Mall and Sunway Pyramid are inviting fans and shoppers in Malaysia to join in the fun. The pop-ups will feature themed zones and displays starring not only Donald but also his girlfriend Daisy Duck, rambunctious nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, his uncle Scrooge McDuck, his pal Mickey Mouse and more.

Sunway Carnival Mall will have the first pop-up until May 12, before spreading the joy to Sunway Pyramid from May 22 to June 9, for a second round of birthday fun. The pop-ups will have merchandise and activities for Disney fans and families alike. Themed zones and games include the S.S. Miss Daisy Boat, Friendship Island, a Scrooge McDuck’s Money Bin ball pit for three- to 12-year-old children at Family Island and an All Things Donald zone. Shoppers who spend over RM700 in two receipts will be able to redeem a limited edition Donald’s 90th Birthday tote bag.