Celebrating lantern-lit heritage

Overview of Mid-Autumn Festival

THE Mid-Autumn Festival is one of the most significant and popular cultural celebrations in the Chinese diaspora and this year it falls on Sept 17. While the festival features the iconic mooncake, a sweet pastry traditionally enjoyed during this time, there is another charming aspect of the celebration that often captures the hearts of many – the sight of children playing with lanterns. This practice is steeped in history and tradition, offering an insight into the cultural importance of the festival. Origin of festival Celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth month of the lunar calendar, the festival has its roots in ancient China. It is said to date back over 3,000 years to the Shang Dynasty when people worshipped the moon to express gratitude for the harvest. By the time of the Tang Dynasty (618–907 AD), the festival evolved into a more elaborate celebration of moon worship, which included the making and sharing of mooncakes, and the lighting of lanterns. Legend has it that the festival is also linked to a popular story about the overthrow of the Mongol rule during the Yuan Dynasty (1271–1368 AD). According to this tale, mooncakes were used to hide secret messages that coordinated a rebellion, leading to the downfall of the Mongols and the establishment of the Ming Dynasty. Over time, the Mid-Autumn Festival became a symbol of unity, a celebration of freedom, and a way to give thanks for peace and prosperity.

Tradition of lanterns One of the most enchanting aspects of the festival is the tradition of children carrying brightly lit lanterns as they walk through parks, streets and gardens on the night of the full moon. The sight of children holding these colourful lanterns, often shaped like animals, flowers or traditional symbols is a delightful part of the festival that brings a sense of community and preservation of age-old traditions. The practice of lighting lanterns during the Mid-Autumn Festival is believed to have originated during the Han Dynasty (206 BC–220 AD). Initially, these lanterns were used as part of moon worship rituals, symbolising the light of the full moon and the hope for a bright future. Over time, this practice evolved into a popular activity for children, adding a playful element to the festival. Lanterns have deep symbolic meaning in Chinese culture. They are not only a source of light but also a representation of prosperity and good fortune. The round shape of the lanterns, much like the full moon, is a symbol of completeness and harmony. When children carry lanterns during the festival, it is seen as a way of guiding them towards a bright and prosperous future while also ensuring the tradition of light is passed down to the next generation.

Lantern riddles In addition to carrying lanterns, another popular activity associated with the festival is the guessing of lantern riddles. Known as “deng mi” in Chinese, it is a way to engage children and adults in a fun and educational game. Lantern riddles are usually written on strips of paper and attached to the lanterns. The riddles often involve wordplay, historical references or traditional Chinese idioms, challenging participants to use their knowledge and wit to solve them. The lantern riddle tradition adds an intellectual element to the festival, encouraging learning and the sharing of cultural knowledge. For children, it is an opportunity to bond with family members and learn more about their heritage as well as develop their problem-solving skills in a joyful and festive environment.