Al McKay Allstars delivers entertaining renditions of Earth, Wind & Fire’s music catalogue.

CATCHING legendary funk maestros Earth, Wind and Fire may no longer be possible but the next best thing is having founding member and former guitarist Al McKay lead an all-star band in a veritable hit parade. Performing at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Al McKay Allstars took the audience on a nostalgic journey through time with a thunderous performance that captured the essence of the original line-up. In support of Badan Amal Kasih Sayang (BAKASA), the band celebrated their love for all things funky and the music of Earth, Wind & Fire. Old is gold Nostalgia sure was in the air as fans grooved along to the performances. Judging from the audience’s’ reaction, it was evident that each performance brought back memories. Their energy and interactions matched the band’s lively performances.

Even younger audience members were seen singing and dancing along, proving that good music is simpy timeless. While the songs were not performed by the original members, the essence was very much well preserved by members of the Al McKay Allstars. Passion on point The evening felt complete as members of Al McKay Allstars excelled musically, delivering each song with heart and gusto. None of it felt fake, forced or disengaged. Their performances clearly indicated their appreciation and understanding of their source materials. Vocal member Tim Owens even took time to interact with the audience, greeting them in Bahasa and engaging with them during the performance of September.

The evening’s highlights were definitely when the band played September and Got to Get You Into My Life. The band shined the most musically when performing the tracks. The audience’s strong reactions further underlined this. Lost in noise That said, the evening was not without any missteps. The band’s live mix, for one, got in the way of things. At several points during the concert, the singers’ voices were drowned out by the instruments. Instead of complimenting their voices, the instruments became a divider, preventing them from connecting with the crowd emotionally. This was evident during the performance of Serpentine Fire. The need to highlight the instruments is understandable, considering how pivotal it is for a funk outfit. The mixing desk quite obviously dialled the knobs wrong.

Apart from the muddled mix, the medley was another offsetting aspect of the show. Classics such as In the Stone, Fantasy, Jupiter and Magic Mind were lumped in one sequence, making it hard to distinguish them. Though hardcore fans may be able to tell them by heart, casual and first-time listeners struggled to differentiate the tracks. Balance of sounds The setlist of the evening may have contributed to the inconsistent pacing. For over 1 hour and 15 minutes, the audience were treated to upbeat fan-favourites such as Pride, Sungoddess - Brazilian Ryhme, Boogie Wonderland and Let’s Groove Tonight. The selected numbers were good choices. But the constant run of each of them left the audience no room to breathe. Inclusion of slow numbers such as I’ll Write a Song for You and You could have provided the evening a balance. New listeners, would have received a clearer and well-balanced perspective of Earth, Wind & Fire’s music catalogue.