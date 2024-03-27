Chalamet breaks Travolta’s record at box office success

FRENCH-AMERICAN actor Timothée Chalamet has reached a milestone in his career, making cinematic history by becoming the first actor since John Travolta to star in two top-grossing films within an eight-month period.

This achievement, which has remained unmatched for over four decades, solidifies Chalamet’s position as a rising star in the film industry.

According to news reports, Chalamet’s recent performances in Wonka and Dune: Part Two have propelled both films to exceed the US$200 million (RM948 million) mark in domestic box office revenue since July 2023.

This feat places Chalamet in the history of cinema alongside Travolta, who was the last actor to accomplish a similar feat during the height of his career in the 70s. Travolta achieved this distinction with his roles in Saturday Night Fever and Grease, which were released just eight months apart between 1977 and 1978.

Chalamet’s portrayal of the iconic chocolate connoisseur Willy Wonka in the third live-action adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel has garnered widespread acclaim. Wonka, released in December, grossed a domestic total of US$218 million and US$630 million worldwide.

In Dune: Part Two released on March 1, Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides alongside co-stars Zendaya, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh. The sci-fi sequel has also received critical acclaim, achieving US$494.7 million globally. Indiewire predicts that Dune 2 will surpass the gross total of Wonka in the coming week.

Chalamet’s ascent in box-office success began with his Oscar-nominated role in Call Me By Your Name in 2016. The actor is now set to portray Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic about the singer-songwriter, with filming underway in New York City.

The biopic, helmed by director James Mangold, will explore Dylan’s transition to the electric guitar and his journey to becoming a folk music legend. Chalamet’s musical performance in Wonka has sparked anticipation for his singing in the Dylan biopic.

As per Deadline, the biopic also stars Edward Norton as folk singer Pete Seeger and Elle Fanning as Dylan’s love interest Sylvie Russo.