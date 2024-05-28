Comedian brings ‘Noted With Thanks’ back home to Malaysia

Kuah Jenhan’s critically acclaimed first solo comedy tour to hit major cities

Kuah has been in the comedy scene for almost two decades.

GET ready for a side-splitting evening of laughter and relatable humour as Kuah Jenhan of the Malaysian Association of Chinese Comedians (MACC) embarks on his first-ever solo stand-up tour “Noted With Thanks”. The Malaysian leg of the tour kicks off in Malacca on June 7, 2024, and will travel through Johor (June 8), Penang (June 22), Kuching (July 13), and the grand finale taping at Kuala Lumpur (July 26 & 27). Kuah’s brand new tour, fresh off a five-star review at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and a standing ovation in Singapore, offers an evening of heartfelt laughter and relatable humour. ”Whenever Kuah does a solo show, he always leaves you with three things: lots of laughs, a great story and decent change left over,“ comedian Douglas Lim said.

A seasoned comedian with 15 years of experience under his belt, Kuah’s journey into the comedy scene began in his primary school days. “There was this popular Hong Kong series called Forest Cat. I wasn’t the slimmest kid back then, and a friend started calling me ‘Fei Mao’, the lead character. So, I started impersonating him, and my friends loved it! Soon, I was mimicking teachers and found immense joy in making people laugh,” Kuah recalled. This early passion for performance guided Kuah onto school stages, where he honed this unique craft through skits and plays. But his talents extended beyond the stage. A creative powerhouse, Kuah is also a successful creative director who went on to win nine awards in his first year! This year, his agency is even in the running for Marketing Interactive’s Creative Agency of The Year and Best Agency Culture.