Concert debut for ONEUS in Malaysia

Korean pop sensation ONEUS will be performing their first-ever solo concert in Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in their flourishing career.
The highly acclaimed group is set to headline their debut concert appearance in Malaysia as part of their much-anticipated 2nd World Tour, ‘La Dolce Vita’.
Organized by Soul & Joy Entertainment in collaboration with SEAE and Shining Star, the event is scheduled to take place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 4th May at 6 PM. Fans can expect a spectacular showcase of ONEUS’s distinctive music and magnetic stage presence.
Comprised of members Seoho, Leedo, Geonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion, ONEUS has risen to fame with chart-topping hits like Valkyrie, LIT, and No Diggity. Since their debut in 2019 under the RBW label, the quintet has garnered international acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.
Following the success of their world tour ‘La Dolce Vita’, which kicked off last October in Tokyo and traversed six cities across Europe, ONEUS is now set to conquer the Americas with performances lined up across 11 cities in the United States.
Kicking off in Seattle on March 16, the group will embark on a dynamic tour across major US cities, including Oakland, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., Louisville, Orlando, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, before heading to Malaysia.
ONEUS promises an electrifying showcase of their greatest hits combined with dynamic live performances, reaffirming their status as leading performers of their generation.
The tour, aptly named ‘La Dolce Vita’ or ‘The Sweet Life’, aims to create unforgettable memories filled with joy and excitement for their global fanbase.
Tickets for the event will go on sale starting from 19th March via my.bookmyshow.com/oneus2nd and KLOOK.
With various ticket tiers offering exclusive fan benefits, prices range from RM388 to RM688, plus applicable booking and operation fees. These benefits include Sound Check access, Printed Photocards, and Lucky Fans Benefits, ensuring an unforgettable concert experience for attendees.