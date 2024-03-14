Concert debut for ONEUS in Malaysia

Korean pop sensation ONEUS will be performing their first-ever solo concert in Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in their flourishing career.

The highly acclaimed group is set to headline their debut concert appearance in Malaysia as part of their much-anticipated 2nd World Tour, ‘La Dolce Vita’.

Organized by Soul & Joy Entertainment in collaboration with SEAE and Shining Star, the event is scheduled to take place at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 4th May at 6 PM. Fans can expect a spectacular showcase of ONEUS’s distinctive music and magnetic stage presence.

Comprised of members Seoho, Leedo, Geonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion, ONEUS has risen to fame with chart-topping hits like Valkyrie, LIT, and No Diggity. Since their debut in 2019 under the RBW label, the quintet has garnered international acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.