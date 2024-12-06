Cool gift choices for Father’s Day

Ditch the usual boring options and put a smile on daddy’s face with these hip options

AS Father’s Day approaches this Sunday, the search for the perfect gift for daddy dearest intensifies. This year, why not break away from the traditional tie or shirt options and seek out something that exude a whiff of contemporary cool. Here are five recommendations that should more than make papa happy. Paco Rabbane – Phantom Parfum For generations, fragrances have remained a timeless gift for men. Elevate your dad’s olfactory experience with Paco Rabanne’s latest creation – the Phantom Parfum. Infused with a mesmerising blend of earthy, woody and fresh notes, this scent not only boosts confidence but also adds an aura of sophistication to his daily routine. Treat him to the essence of luxury and elevate his grooming regimen with this exquisite fragrance.

Shiseido Men Ultimune Gift your dad the secret to youthful-looking skin with Shiseido Men Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate. Packed with potent antioxidants and fortified with inner defences, this skincare essential rejuvenates his complexion, combating signs of ageing and leaving him with a refreshed and invigorated appearance. Bestow upon him the gift of timeless elegance and assist him in preserving his youthful glow.

Amee Philips’ Curated Men’s Collection For Father’s Day, Amee Philips has a selection of accessories from its Men’s Collection, blending sophistication with artisanal craftsmanship. These accessories cater to discerning individuals aiming to enhance their sense of style. The collection offers two distinct lines to choose from. The Conqueror collection, inspired by the indomitable spirit of conquerors, embodies fearless determination and achievement. Each accessory in this exquisite lineup symbolises success, reflecting boldness and resilience. Additionally, there is a selection of men’s brooches, ideal for fathers appreciating refined elegance and timeless luxury. Options include the Diamond Crown Brooch in 18k white gold, the Amethyst Bamboo Brooch in 18k white and yellow gold, and the captivating Titanium Moth Brooch adorned with rose-cut diamonds and tsavorite. Sandro Father’s Day Collection Celebrate Father’s Day in style with renowned luxury Parisian brand Sandro. It is offering a range of everyday wear for dads. From cosy cardigans to chic shirts, each garment effortlessly transitions from the office to leisure activities. Add an understated elegance to your father’s wardrobe with timeless designs in classic hues, suitable for any occasion. Enhance his ensemble with versatile accessories that infuse a touch of sophistication and panache.

Samsonite Nuon or Magnum Eco Collection Is your dad a seasoned traveller? Samsonite’s Trade In Campaign ending June 23, 2024 offers a gift solution by allowing you to exchange your dad’s luggage (any brand) and enjoy a 40% discount on Samsonite’s sleek Nuon or eco-conscious Magnum Eco Collection. Nuon is crafted with premium lightweight PC material, it is as sturdy as it is stylish. Need extra space? Nuon’s got you covered with its expandable design. Worried about security? Anti-theft zippers and TSA locks keep belongings safe and sound. Plus, its smooth-rolling wheels and ergonomic handle make navigating airports a breeze. Magnum Eco is made with the latest in lightweight design and security tech – a ticket to stylish and secure travels. With its interior lining made by Recyclex and an exterior shell crafted from recycled polypropylene sourced from post-consumer plastic waste, think sustainability without sacrificing style. Plus, with its eye-catching colour options and iconic three-point locking system, Magnum Eco is ready to elevate dad’s travel game to new heights of security and convenience.