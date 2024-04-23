Crumb teases new album

NEW YORK-BASED psych-rock band Crumb has announced their upcoming third full-length album, titled Amama. Set to be released on May 17 via the band’s own Crumb Records, the album serves as a follow-up to their 2021 release Ice Melt.

The band, which consists of half-Malaysian singer and multi-instrumentalist Lila Ramani, along with keyboardist and saxophonist Bri Aronow, bassist Jesse Brotter and drummer Jonathan Gilad, have once again come together to produce their most carefree and open-hearted endeavour yet.

Along with the album announcement, the band has released its title track, which serves as an upbeat and optimistic tribute to Lila’s grandmother, beautifully weaving in elements of her Malaysian-Indian heritage, along with an accompanying music video.

Directed by their longtime collaborator Abraham El Makawy, the video also merges archival footage of the singer’s childhood neighbourhood, home videos from the band, and drawings contributed by 702 fans into a captivating animation.

Speaking about the album, lead single and its video, Lila said: “Amama is dedicated to my namesake, my grandmother, whose voice is sampled throughout the song. A video sent to me over WhatsApp of her singing originally inspired the melody and ethos of the song, from which I built its glitchy, warped foundation.”

Amama may be promoted as the lead single from the upcoming album, but Crumb previously unveiled tracks like Dust Bunny and Crushxd last year, both of which are included on the new record.

In 2023, Crumb collaborated with Melody’s Echo Chamber on the single Le Temple Volant, earning praise from online music sites Pitchfork, The Fader, and Stereogum. Their latest album Amama is set to continues the cohesive journey initiated by their breakout EPs like the self-titled Crumb and Locket, as well as their albums Jinx (2019) and Ice Melt (2021).

Rolling Stone characterised Ice Melt as “a captivating trek to the metaphysical and back down to Earth,” setting the stage for Crumb’s ongoing exploration of sound and emotion.

Crumb is set to perform at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago in July, alongside artistes like Jamie xx, Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.