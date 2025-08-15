Decent return for reformed rogues

Animated sequel reminds that everyone deserves a second shot

DREAMWORKS Animation brings back its mischievous yet lovable gang of anthropomorphic criminals in The Bad Guys 2, a globe-trotting animated heist comedy that reunites audiences with familiar faces and introduces a new rival crew. Directed by Pierre Perifel and JP Sans, this sequel maintains the charm of the first film while offering a heartwarming story about redemption, individuality and second chances. Much like its predecessor, the film strikes a balance between action-packed escapades and snappy humour. It delivers a steady, easy-to-enjoy experience that both kids and adults can appreciate.

Plays it safe but stays fun The film follows the original crew of reformed outlaws as they attempt to live a clean life but find themselves swept back into the world of high-stakes crime. Along the way, they encounter a new, cunning group of female criminals, leading to an unlikely team-up for a grand heist. While the story does not break new ground, it flows smoothly, keeping audiences entertained with clever banter, lively chase sequences and quirky character dynamics. Nothing in the film truly jumps out as groundbreaking or unforgettable, but that is part of its charm. It is simply a good-natured animated adventure that does not overcomplicate its mission: to entertain.

Voice cast delivers Returning cast members Sam Rockwell (Mr Wolf), Marc Maron (Mr Snake), Craig Robinson (Mr Shark), Anthony Ramos (Mr Piranha) and Awkwafina (Ms Tarantula) slide back into their roles effortlessly. Their chemistry feels as tight as ever, giving life to each character’s quirks and comedic beats. The sequel also introduces a fresh lineup of villains-turned-allies, voiced by Danielle Brooks, Maria Bakalova and Natasha Lyonne. These additions bring a new layer of energy and humour, complementing the established cast without overshadowing them. It is a strong ensemble performance that keeps the dialogue snappy and engaging. Stylish but familiar Visually, The Bad Guys 2 sticks to the stylish, comic-inspired look that made the first film stand out. The slick animation, dynamic action scenes and bold colour palette all return, providing a visually fun experience that does not stray too far from the original’s formula. Daniel Pemberton’s energetic score once again sets the tone perfectly, blending upbeat rhythms with heist-style flair. While the soundtrack does not produce a breakout tune, it complements the film’s pacing and comedic moments well.

Lighthearted moral lessons Beyond its jokes and action sequences, The Bad Guys 2 carries a wholesome message that resonates across age groups. The story quietly reminds audiences that it is never too late to change direction and become a better version of oneself. It emphasises that not every life journey needs to follow the same road and sometimes the best path forward is different from what others expect. Most importantly, the film reinforces the idea that everyone deserves another chance, whether it is a first, second, or even third opportunity to prove they can change. These themes are woven naturally into the plot without feeling forced, making the moral takeaways as accessible to children as they are to adults.

Entertaining but not exceptional While The Bad Guys 2 is undeniably fun and heartfelt, it does not particularly elevate itself above other animated sequels. There are no jaw-dropping twists or unforgettable set pieces that set it apart from the first movie. The humour lands consistently, but rarely sparks uncontrollable laughter. The action scenes are engaging but familiar, offering little in the way of surprise. And yet, that is perfectly fine. The film aims to provide a solid, family-friendly adventure. It succeeds in doing just that, making it a reliable choice for anyone looking for a lighthearted escape.