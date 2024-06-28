Delicious spuds

POTATOES are a simple, versatile and much loved ingredient, widely used in cuisines from around the world. With their mild flavour and hearty texture, they lend themselves to a wide range of culinary possibilities, from comforting classics to innovative creations.

Whether mashed, roasted, fried or boiled, potatoes can be transformed into delicious dishes that satisfy and delight in equal measures.

Their ability to absorb flavours and complement a variety of ingredients makes them a staple in countless recipes, from simple side dishes to complex main courses. Here are some spud staples you can try at home.

Potato varuval (spicy potato fry)

Potato varuval is a South Indian dish known for its bold flavours and crispy texture. It is a delicious side dish that pairs well with rice or chapati.

Ingredients

4 potatoes, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of mustard seeds

1 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

2 green chilies, sliced

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon chilli powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

Salt to taste

Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

Instructions

1) Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

2) Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.

3) Add chopped onion, minced garlic, grated ginger and sliced green chilies. Sauté until the onions are translucent.

4) Add diced potatoes to the skillet. Cook until they start to turn golden brown, stirring occasionally.

5) Sprinkle turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder and salt over the potatoes.

6) Mix well to coat evenly.

7) Cook until the potatoes are crispy and cooked through, about 15–20 minutes.

8) Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves before serving.