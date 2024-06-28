Delicious spuds

POTATOES are a simple, versatile and much loved ingredient, widely used in cuisines from around the world. With their mild flavour and hearty texture, they lend themselves to a wide range of culinary possibilities, from comforting classics to innovative creations.
Whether mashed, roasted, fried or boiled, potatoes can be transformed into delicious dishes that satisfy and delight in equal measures.
Their ability to absorb flavours and complement a variety of ingredients makes them a staple in countless recipes, from simple side dishes to complex main courses. Here are some spud staples you can try at home.
Potato varuval (spicy potato fry)
Potato varuval is a South Indian dish known for its bold flavours and crispy texture. It is a delicious side dish that pairs well with rice or chapati.
Ingredients
4 potatoes, peeled and diced
2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
1 teaspoon of mustard seeds
1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1-inch piece of ginger, grated
2 green chilies, sliced
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
1 teaspoon chilli powder
1 teaspoon of coriander powder
Salt to taste
Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish
Instructions
1) Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
2) Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them splutter.
3) Add chopped onion, minced garlic, grated ginger and sliced green chilies. Sauté until the onions are translucent.
4) Add diced potatoes to the skillet. Cook until they start to turn golden brown, stirring occasionally.
5) Sprinkle turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder and salt over the potatoes.
6) Mix well to coat evenly.
7) Cook until the potatoes are crispy and cooked through, about 15–20 minutes.
8) Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves before serving.
Classic mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes are a timeless comfort food loved by many. Creamy and buttery, they make a perfect side dish for any meal.
Ingredients
4 large potatoes
¼ cup butter
½ cup milk or cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1) Peel and chop the potatoes into chunks.
2) Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, about 15–20 minutes.
3) Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot.
4) Add butter and milk or cream to the pot.
5) Mash the potatoes until smooth and creamy.
6) Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Crispy roasted potatoes
Crispy roasted potatoes are a delicious side dish that pairs perfectly with roasted meats or grilled vegetables.
Ingredients
4 large potatoes
2–3 tablespoons of olive oil
Salt, pepper, and any other desired seasonings (such as garlic powder, paprika, or rosemary)
Instructions
1) Preheat the oven to 425°F / 220°C.
2) Wash and dice the potatoes into bite-sized pieces.
3) In a bowl, toss the potatoes with olive oil and seasonings until evenly coated.
4) Spread the potatoes in a single layer on a baking sheet.
5) Roast in the preheated oven for 30–40 minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden brown and crispy.
Potato salad
Potato salad is a classic summer dish, perfect for picnics, barbecues and potlucks. It is creamy and packed with flavour.
Ingredients
4 potatoes, boiled and diced
½ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar
1 small red onion, finely chopped
2 celery stalks, finely chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1) In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar.
2) Add the diced potatoes, chopped red onion, and celery to the bowl.
3) Gently toss until everything is evenly coated.
4) Season with salt and pepper to taste.
5) Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving to allow the flavours to meld.
Potato leek soup
Potato leek soup is a comforting and hearty dish, perfect for chilly days. It is creamy, savoury, and bursting with flavour.
Ingredients
4 leeks, white and light green parts only, sliced
4 potatoes, peeled and diced
4 cups of vegetable or chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1) In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat.
2) Add the sliced leeks and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.
3) Add the diced potatoes and broth to the pot.
4) Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until the potatoes are tender, about 15–20 minutes.
5) Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth. Alternatively, transfer the soup to a blender and blend until smooth, then return it to the pot.
6) Stir in the heavy cream, if using, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
7) Serve hot and garnish with chopped fresh herbs if desired.
Potato gnocchi
Potato gnocchi are soft, pillowy dumplings made from mashed potatoes and flour. They are usually served with sauce or toppings.
Ingredients
4 potatoes, peeled and boiled
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 egg, beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
1) Mash the boiled potatoes until smooth and lump-free.
2) Let the mashed potatoes cool slightly, then add the beaten egg, flour, salt and pepper.
3) Mix until a dough forms, adding more flour if needed to prevent sticking.
4) On a floured surface, divide the dough into smaller portions.
5) Roll each portion into a long rope, about one inch thick.
6) Cut the rope into bite-sized pieces, then use a fork to make indentations on each gnocchi.
7) Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
8) Cook the gnocchi in batches until they float to the surface, about 2–3 minutes.
9) Remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to a plate.
10) Serve hot with your favourite sauce and garnishes.