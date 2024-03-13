Dessert dreams

COCONUT milk is a versatile ingredient that adds a rich and creamy texture to desserts while imparting a delightful tropical flavour. From classic favourites to innovative creations, coconut milk elevates the taste of various sweet treats making them indulgent and satisfying.

In this collection of dessert recipes, we explore four delicious creations that showcase the versatility of coconut milk offering a blend of comforting flavours and exotic delights.

Coconut mango panna cotta

This tropical twist on the classic Italian dessert is a creamy delight with the sweetness of ripe mangoes perfectly complementing the richness of coconut milk.

Ingredients

1 cup of coconut milk

1 cup of mango puree

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons of gelatin

1/4 cup of cold water

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1) In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over cold water and let it sit for five minutes to bloom

2) In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk and sugar. Heat gently until the sugar dissolves.

3) Add the bloomed gelatin to the coconut milk mixture and stir until completely dissolved.

4) Remove from heat and stir in mango puree and vanilla extract.

5) Pour the mixture into serving glasses.

6) Refrigerate for at least four hours or until set.

7) Serve chilled, garnished with fresh mango slices if desired.