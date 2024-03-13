Dessert dreams

COCONUT milk is a versatile ingredient that adds a rich and creamy texture to desserts while imparting a delightful tropical flavour. From classic favourites to innovative creations, coconut milk elevates the taste of various sweet treats making them indulgent and satisfying.
In this collection of dessert recipes, we explore four delicious creations that showcase the versatility of coconut milk offering a blend of comforting flavours and exotic delights.
Coconut mango panna cotta
This tropical twist on the classic Italian dessert is a creamy delight with the sweetness of ripe mangoes perfectly complementing the richness of coconut milk.
Ingredients
1 cup of coconut milk
1 cup of mango puree
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons of gelatin
1/4 cup of cold water
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
1) In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatin over cold water and let it sit for five minutes to bloom
2) In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk and sugar. Heat gently until the sugar dissolves.
3) Add the bloomed gelatin to the coconut milk mixture and stir until completely dissolved.
4) Remove from heat and stir in mango puree and vanilla extract.
5) Pour the mixture into serving glasses.
6) Refrigerate for at least four hours or until set.
7) Serve chilled, garnished with fresh mango slices if desired.
Coconut rice pudding
This creamy and aromatic dessert is a comforting treat, blending the nutty flavour of coconut milk with the subtle sweetness of rice and a hint of warming spices.
Ingredients
1 cup jasmine rice
2 cups of water
1 can of coconut milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
A pinch of salt
Instructions
1) Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear.
2) In a saucepan, combine rice, water, coconut milk, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract and salt.
3)Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally until the rice is tender and the mixture thickens (about 20 to 25 minutes).
4) Remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly.
5) Serve warm or chilled, garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon or toasted coconut flakes.
Vegan coconut tapioca pudding
This dairy-free and vegan-friendly dessert features tapioca pearls cooked in creamy coconut milk offering a luscious texture and a subtle sweetness that is irresistible.
Ingredients
1/2 cup of small pearl tapioca
1 can of coconut milk
1/4 cup sugar
A pinch of salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
1) Rinse tapioca pearls under cold water and drain.
2) In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk, sugar, salt and vanilla extract.
3) Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
4) Gradually add tapioca pearls while stirring constantly to prevent clumping.
5) Reduce heat to low and continue to simmer, stirring frequently until tapioca pearls are translucent and the mixture thickens (about 15 to 20 minutes).
6) Remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly.
7) Serve warm or chilled, garnished with fresh fruit or shredded coconut if desired.
Coconut chia seed pudding
This healthy and nutritious dessert is made with coconut milk and chia seeds offering a delightful pudding-like texture with a burst of flavour in every bite.
Ingredients
1 can of coconut milk
1/4 cup chia seeds
2-3 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (adjust to taste)
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
A pinch of salt
Instructions
1) In a mixing bowl, combine coconut milk, chia seeds, honey or maple syrup, vanilla extract and salt.
2) Whisk the mixture until well combined.
3) Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight, stirring occasionally until the mixture thickens and reaches a pudding-like consistency.
4) Serve chilled, topped with fresh berries, sliced bananas or toasted nuts for added texture and flavour.
Whether you are seeking a comforting classic or a refreshing twist, these desserts provide a perfect balance of sweetness and indulgence, making them ideal treats for any occasion. Indulge your senses and transport yourself to a tropical oasis with these delightful coconut milk desserts.