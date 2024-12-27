Dine in style

End 2024 on delicious note with curated experiences to suit every palate

AS the year draws to a close, there is no better way to usher in new beginnings than with culinary experiences and festivities. Across Malaysia, premier dining destinations are pulling out all the stops to create memorable New Year’s celebrations, combining delectable menus that promise unforgettable moments. St Regis Kuala Lumpur St Regis Kuala Lumpur, renowned for its elegance and sophistication, sets the stage for a spectacular New Year’s Eve. Enjoy opulent dining experiences, complemented by the sight of Kuala Lumpur’s fireworks lighting up the night sky. Start your evening at The Brasserie with a Gala buffet dinner featuring a selection of festive delights. Guests dining here also gain access to The Reading Room for a private viewing of the midnight fireworks. For a more vibrant setting, head to rooftop restaurant Crystal that is offering a bespoke four-course dinner. Indulge in luxuries such as the Caviar and Bellini Tower, a premium seafood platter and the signature BBQ 24-hour Short Rib, all against the city skyline. The celebrations continue at Astor Bar, which hosts the New Year’s Eve Countdown Soirée with live entertainment and a refined ambience, while Crystal transforms into a lively countdown party by the pool.

Sunway Resort Hotel At Sunset Terrace, indulge in a buffet paired with views of fireworks over Sunway Lagoon. Highlights include pineapple-ginger glazed leg of lamb, salmon Coulibiac and other global delicaci Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill offers a sophisticated five-course menu featuring premium dishes like confit duck egg, sea trout with caviar, lobster ravioli and Hanwoo beef sirloin. Each dish embodies indulgence and refinement, complemented by a selection of premium wines and artisanal cocktails. Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes brings a slice of New York with a festive platter and live entertainment. The New Year’s Eve Festive Platter is packed with Black Tap favourites such as the all-American burger, crispy chicken sandwich, house salad, crispy Brussels sprouts and salt & pepper wings. Sweeten the experience with the paired classic vanilla and chocolate shakes, as well as two glasses of lemonades. At the Linkway Cafe, book the Countdown Table Package and enjoy a Celebration Sharing Platter, which features Derby hot browns, Kartoffelpuffer, crabmeat-Stuffed celery and bresaola & melon skewers, festive mocktails, a bottle of Prosecco and party packs to kick off the New Year.

Maria’s SteakCafe Usher in 2025 with Maria’s SteakCafe’s four-course menu, offering a wide selection ranging from steaks, seafood and poultry. Each set begins with truffle angel hair pasta topped with caviar, followed by truffle mushroom soup. The meal culminates in your choice of a main course and ends on a sweet note with a chocolate pudding. This New Year’s Eve and New Year, diners can savour refined options, such as the rich and buttery Wagyu grade MB9 and the prized Japanese Wagyu A5 Miyazaki. For the true connoisseur, the pinnacle of indulgence awaits with the Japanese Kobe A5 Striploin. Non-steak lovers can savour the NZ lamb cutlet or beef Wellington with foie gras, made with Angus short ribs, wrapped in truffle mushroom duxelles and buttery puff pastry. Seafood lovers can indulge in lobster Thermidor, pan-fried atlantic cod, grilled salmon fillet with Mediterranean-style couscous, and seafood spaghetti aglio olio with tiger prawn. The menu also includes a poultry option such as honey mustard chicken.

St Regis Langkawi Celebrate the season in tropical luxury at St Regis Langkawi. Kayuputi presents an intimate culinary journey with pan-Asian haute cuisine, while Pantai Grill offers an international buffet by the beach. Both venues feature live music and culminate in a stunning fireworks display to welcome 2025.