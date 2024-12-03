Discover Malaysia’s best camping spots

Unplug, unwind and reconnect with nature with a guide to the best camping spots in Malaysia

CAMPING, the timeless outdoor adventure, continues to capture the hearts of both the young and the old. In an age when technology tends to overwhelm our senses, there is something undeniably magical about pitching a tent under the open sky and immersing oneself in the simplicity of nature. For the younger crowd, camping is a rite of passage, an opportunity to break free from the confines of screens and social media and embrace the thrill of the great outdoors. Yet, it is not just the youth who finds solace in the crackling campfire and the rustle of leaves. For many locals, it is a cherished tradition to pack up their tents and embark on a family getaway. In this article, we will lead you into the best camping spots Malaysia has to offer, exploring not only the stunning landscapes but also the shared joy of families bonding beneath the stars. Explore the charm of camping in Malaysia – where tradition meets adventure in the most breathtaking settings.

Hammocks By The River, Hulu Langat, Selangor First up is Hammocks By The River, a campsite that provides all the essential facilities for a memorable camping experience with friends. They offer a wide range of equipment, so you won’t need to bring much along. Nestled in Hulu Langat, Hammocks By The River is a popular hangout for campers seeking a tranquil escape from city life. The site boasts amenities such as barbecue facilities, restrooms, a clubhouse, and, of course, comfortable hammocks for unwinding. For a hassle-free adventure, consider opting for a camping package that includes all the necessary gear; just bring your own food. Note that Hammocks By The River operates an “adults-only” policy, catering to campers aged 15 and above. Pet owners are welcome to bring their furry friends along, as long as they are respectful of other campers.

Dusun Bonda, Batang Kali, Selangor Dusun Bonda provides a nature-inspired camping experience complete with various amenities. Situated in Batang Kali, this site also offers a glamping option. Embracing the theme of a mother’s love, as reflected in its name which literally means “mother’s orchard”, it is an ideal spot for a relaxing staycation with friends or family amid tropical surroundings. The camping site offers diverse packages catering to different preferences, and you can also rent various equipment to enhance your camping comfort. Nestled in an orchard, the location provides a cool and fresh atmosphere. The glamping site is designed with kids in mind, offering family-friendly activities and a wide range of recreational facilities, including hiking trails, a hot spring bath, an outdoor pool, and more.

Endau-Rompin National Park, Johor The Endau-Rompin National Park, located in Johor and Pahang, stands as one of the world’s oldest tropical jungles. Named after the Endau River in Johor and the Rompin River in Pahang, this park offers an adventurous experience with breathtaking waterfalls, scenic jungle trails, an Orang Asli village, and rivers for swimming or tubing. While various camping sites are available, it is important to secure a camping permit and bring your own tent. There are three entry points: Peta, Selai, and Kuala Rompin. The most popular are Peta and Selai, both accessible from KL and Johor Baru.

Resort Taman Eko Rimba Komanwel, Rawang, Selangor Known as Taman Eko Rimba Komanwel, this beautiful destination perfectly combines lush jungle with well-maintained gardens, lakes, camping grounds, chalets, fountains, waterfalls, jogging tracks, and hiking trails. The harmonious integration of natural scenery and amenities offers visitors a range of options for serene contemplation. Located near the bypass in Rawang, Selangor, this site is managed by the Forestry Department of Selangor and covers an extensive area of over 620 hectares. A significant portion has been earmarked as a recreational forest to facilitate public use. The campsite features four designated zones, providing up to 51 campsites located near two rivers and the main entrance. If you plan to visit the campsite on weekends, it is advisable to book your stay two to three weeks in advance, as demand can be high during certain periods. Camping spots are priced per tent, with additional amenities like BBQ pits and fire pits available for rent.