Universal’s new superhero comedy Dog Man, based on a hugely popular series of graphic novels for kids, bounded to the top of the North American box office this weekend, analysts said Sunday.

The DreamWorks animated flick about a canine crime fighter took in an estimated US$36 million (RM160 million) for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.

The Dog Man books – a spinoff from the Captain Underpants series by author Dav Pilkey – have a huge following among young readers. A Captain Underpants film in 2017 grossed US$125 million worldwide on a budget of roughly one-third that amount.

Another new release, sci-fi satire Companion, from Warner Bros. and New Line, placed second, at US$9.5 million. Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher star in the story of a weekend getaway that gets weird when a group of friends learn that one guest is a “companion robot.”

The movie’s earnings in a single weekend nearly equaled its US$10 million budget, according to Variety.

Third at the box office, down one spot from last weekend, was Disney animation Mufasa: The Lion King, at US$6.1 million. That pushed its total ticket sales – domestic and international – past US$650 million.

Sony’s comedy One of Them Days placed fourth, at US$6 million. Keke Palmer and singer SZA star as roommates in Los Angeles scrambling to pay the rent after a boyfriend squanders their money.

The film, under first-time director Lawrence Lamont, has already earned US$34.5 million on a budget of just US$14 million. The Los Angeles Times called it “a treat to be gobbled up.”

And nose-diving to fifth place from last weekend’s top position was Lionsgate action movie Flight Risk, at US$5.6 million. Reviews have been poor for the Mel Gibson-directed film – called “minimally endurable” by the Wall Street Journal.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (US$3.2 million)

Moana 2 (US$2.8 million)

A Complete Unknown (US$2.2 million)

The Brutalist (US$1.9 million)

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (US$1.6 million) – AFP