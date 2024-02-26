Dramatic revelations

IN a recent exclusive interview with theSun, the cast of the highly anticipated series A Killer Paradox gathered to discuss the intricacies of their roles and the compelling narrative that drives the show.

At the centre of this intense drama is Lee Tang, portrayed by Choi Woo-shik, an ordinary college student with a dark past and a seemingly calm demeanor.

However, when faced with a series of unfortunate events, Lee Tang finds himself inadvertently entangled in a web of crime and mystery, leading to unintended consequences and moral dilemmas.

Woo-shik, known for his versatility as an actor, shared his initial attraction to the series, citing his admiration for the emotional depth portrayed in the original webtoon.

He found the opportunity to explore the extremes of his character’s emotional spectrum to be both challenging and exhilarating, presenting a unique opportunity for growth and exploration as an actor.

Alongside him, Son Suk-ku, who portrays the determined detective Jang Nan-gam, reflected on the dynamic interplay between their characters and the captivating energy they brought to their scenes together.

The cast also shed light on the various challenges and rewards of their respective roles.