Dramatic revelations

IN a recent exclusive interview with theSun, the cast of the highly anticipated series A Killer Paradox gathered to discuss the intricacies of their roles and the compelling narrative that drives the show.
At the centre of this intense drama is Lee Tang, portrayed by Choi Woo-shik, an ordinary college student with a dark past and a seemingly calm demeanor.
However, when faced with a series of unfortunate events, Lee Tang finds himself inadvertently entangled in a web of crime and mystery, leading to unintended consequences and moral dilemmas.
Woo-shik, known for his versatility as an actor, shared his initial attraction to the series, citing his admiration for the emotional depth portrayed in the original webtoon.
He found the opportunity to explore the extremes of his character’s emotional spectrum to be both challenging and exhilarating, presenting a unique opportunity for growth and exploration as an actor.
Alongside him, Son Suk-ku, who portrays the determined detective Jang Nan-gam, reflected on the dynamic interplay between their characters and the captivating energy they brought to their scenes together.
The cast also shed light on the various challenges and rewards of their respective roles.
Lee He-joon, tasked with the transformation into a much older character, highlighted the meticulous process of make-up and prosthetics, which not only added depth to his portrayal but also provided valuable insights into the character’s psyche.
Director Lee Chang-Hee’s visionary approach to storytelling was also praised, with the cast commending his ability to balance realism with creative expression, ultimately elevating the series to new heights.
As the series explores themes of justice, morality and the complexities of human nature, the actors acknowledge the emotional toll of their roles.
Woo-shik, in particular, discussed the mental challenges of portraying a character embroiled in intense situations, yet found solace in the supportive environment fostered by his co-stars and crew.
Despite the weighty subject matter, the cast emphasised the camaraderie and sense of fun that permeated the set, providing a welcome reprieve from the intensity of their on-screen performances.
With its gripping storyline, stellar performances and thought-provoking themes, A Killer Paradox promises to be a must-watch for audiences craving both suspense and emotional depth.
Now available for streaming on Netflix, viewers can immerse themselves in the riveting world crafted by this talented ensemble, where moral ambiguity and unexpected twists await at every turn.