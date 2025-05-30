Dreamy Boracay escape

theSun dives into tropical reset we did not know we needed

Crystal Cove is a rugged stop for those craving nature and a little adventure. – ALL PICS BY YASMIN ZULRAEZ/THESUN

WHEN it comes to travel, few places can tick all the boxes quite like the Philippines. Think turquoise waters, golden sunsets, chaotic charm and a culture so warm it feels like a hug from your favourite tita. On a five-day familiarisation trip organised by the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, Philippine Airlines, Henann Regency Boracay and AM Leisure Media, theSun joined a lively crew of Malaysian influencers and media representatives on a whirlwind adventure through Boracay and Manila. From island hopping to bamboo rafting and shopping sprees to serenaded lunches, the journey was a kaleidoscope of sensory delights and more than a few buffet-induced food comas. We were promised paradise and Boracay did not disappoint. After hours of airport-hopping and a surprisingly luxurious massage pit stop at Merlin Spa (also known as Yatai Spa), we finally set foot on the island that Instagram dreams are made of. Our home base was the Henann Regency Resort, located along the famed White Beach. The sand was as powdery as baking flour, the water as clean and sparkly as carbonated water.

Our first taste of Boracay was a sightseeing stroll down Marhaba Beach, an inclusive beach cove, a quaint designated spot for Muslims. The blue sky and breezy air hit just right and between juice vendors and souvenir sellers, we managed to capture a few flawless shots (and 32 blurry ones). Later on, we also enjoyed dinner at Kasbar Restaurant in Station 1. The Mediterranean flavours, beachfront breeze and colourful ambience made it a standout evening meal, especially after a long day in the sun.

Sailing into best of Boracay But, the real fun started the next day: Island hopping. Dry bags? Check. Sunscreen? Slathered. Matching “Love the Philippines” shirts? Not yet, we saved those for the post-tour photo-op because priorities. First stop: Puka Beach. Known for its crushed-shell shoreline, Puka was buzzing with tourists and local vendors. Some of us dipped into the water, others negotiated for handmade souvenirs and freshly squeezed juice. The beach was lively, photogenic and full of energy. Then came Coral Garden. Those that were courageous put on snorkelling gear before taking the plunge into the warm waters, catching glimpses of vibrant marine life below. Others soaked up the sun on the boat, enjoying the salty breeze and the occasional splash. Our third stop, Crystal Cove Island, offered scenic trails and caves for the adventurous. With jagged cliffs and sea spray as our backdrop, we posed, peeked into sea caverns and clung to our sunhats.

Lunch was served at Tabon Beach in true boodle fight style, a feast of grilled seafood, rice and tropical fruits, all laid out on banana leaves. Eating with our hands while seated in the restaurant by the sea felt primal and oddly therapeutic. Let us just say, balancing a slippery prawn with one hand while swatting fruit flies off your plate with the other is a multitasking skill we did not know we had. Back at Henann, we took time to rest before donning our “Love the Philippines” T-shirts for a group photo session. That evening, we joined a paraw sailing session at Station 1. The traditional outrigger boat ride at sunset was simply breathtaking. With the wind in our hair and the island in silhouette, it felt like the entire day had built up to this moment. Dinner at Sea Breeze Cafe in Henann capped off our final night in Boracay. The buffet selection was generous, the ambience upbeat and the company exceptional. Between mouthfuls of fresh seafood (with the occasional selection of meat) and laughter over shared stories, we felt more like a travelling family than a group of strangers.