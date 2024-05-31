Dua Lipa to perform live in Malaysia

ENGLISH-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa will take the stage in Kuala Lumpur on November 23 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil as part of her highly anticipated Radical Optimism Tour.

The 28-year-old pop sensation recently announced the Asia leg of her tour, which kicks off in Singapore on November 6. The tour will also include stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 4.

The announcement follows the recent release of Lipa’s third album Radical Optimism, which debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries earlier this month. The album features hits such as Houdini, Illusion and Training Season.

Lipa shot to fame in 2017 with her debut album, featuring hits like One Kiss and New Rules. Her 2020 follow-up, Future Nostalgia, included chart-toppers such as Physical, Don’t Start Now and Levitating.