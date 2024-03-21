Durian delicacies

Eight delicious ways to savour ‘king of fruits’

ALTHOUGH seasonal, durian seems to be available all year round now. Attacking the fruit fresh is how purists and connoisseurs would recommend for enjoying the thorny wonder. Given its unique texture, flavour and pungent aroma, there are many ways one can savour the fruit. So why limit yourself? Here are some other ways to enjoy the king of fruits. Durian ice cream Beat the heat with a scoop of durian ice cream. This frozen treat combines the lusciousness of durian with the coolness of ice cream, creating a refreshing dessert perfect for hot days. Whether you make it at home or find it at a specialty store, durian ice cream offers a delightful way to experience the fruit’s unique taste in a new form. Best of all, you can stock up and keep it frozen, thus being able to enjoy the unique taste of durian even off-season.

Durian pancakes Elevate your breakfast game by incorporating durian into pancakes. Simply mix chopped durian flesh into your pancake batter before cooking. The creamy texture of durian blends seamlessly with the fluffy pancakes, adding a subtle sweetness and aroma. Serve with a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for an irresistible morning treat.

Durian smoothie Blend up a tropical delight by making a durian smoothie. Combine ripe durian flesh with coconut milk, ice cubes, and a touch of honey in a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy, then pour into glasses and garnish with a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes. This creamy and indulgent smoothie is a perfect way to start your day or refuel after a workout.

Durian custard tart Impress your guests with a decadent durian custard tart. Prepare a buttery tart crust and fill it with a velvety custard made from blended durian flesh, eggs, sugar, and a hint of vanilla extract. Bake until the custard is set and the crust is golden brown. Let it cool before slicing into elegant portions. Each bite offers a perfect balance of buttery crust and creamy durian filling.

Durian sticky rice Experience the harmonious combination of durian and sticky rice in this classic Thai dessert. Cook glutinous rice until tender, then top it with a generous serving of ripe durian flesh. Drizzle with coconut cream and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds for added texture and flavour. The sweet, nutty taste of sticky rice complements the creamy richness of durian, creating a truly indulgent dessert.

Durian cheesecake Indulge in the creamy goodness of durian cheesecake. The rich and creamy filling of traditional cheesecake is enhanced with the addition of durian puree, resulting in a decadent dessert that is both smooth and flavourful. Each bite is a heavenly blend of tangy cream cheese and sweet durian, making it a dessert to remember.

Durian chips Experience the irresistible crunch of durian chips. Thin slices of durian are dried until crispy, creating a delightful snack that is perfect for munching on the go. The natural sweetness of durian is intensified through the drying process, resulting in a snack that is both satisfying and addictive.