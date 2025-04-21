KOREAN-AMERICAN artiste EaJ drops new single Ruin My Life, following his last EP When The Rain Stopped Following Me in 2024.

After vowing audience who rocked up to Imagine Dragons’s tour, EaJ is presenting a bolder and wiser side for his fans to decode as he dives in headfirst into the chaos of love and heartbreak.

Ruin My Life is a daring reintroduction to EaJ’s ever-evolving sound as an artiste. Layered with glitchy, futuristic melody, Ruin My Life is a sonic paradox that will not leave your comfort playlist.

The layered track reveals an emotional turbulence shielded underneath notes of euphoria as it explores the tension between desire and self-preservation. Ruin My Life strikes a chord with fans that knows all to well about the reckless thrill of holding onto someone who will be the very reason of your ruin.

A love story painted in neon lights and warning signs, Ruin My Life is an anthem for the lovers, hopeless romantics and adrenaline chasers. For the artiste, himself, Ruin My Life is not just another add to his discography but a statement of taking leaps and reinventing oneself.

Read also: Jackson Wang drops GBAD remix

2025 may just be the 32-year-old most ambitious year, as he takes the rein to write the perfect musical for his journey. A former member of Day6, EaJ has established himself as a solo artiste in Los Angeles, US.

Typically known for his indie, alternative and R&B music such as Car Crash and Typical Story, EaJ continues to renew his sound while building a dedicated fanbase across Asia, as his songs have clenched a spot in the Spotify Viral 50 charts in the Phillipines and Taiwan.

The artist has also headlined multiple festivals across Asia, including 88rising’s Head in the Clouds in Jakarta and Manila. His growing fanbase in Asia also allowed him to embark on an Asian tour last year, with sold-out stops in Manila, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Bangkok.

Ruin My Life can be streamed on all music platforms.