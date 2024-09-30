X is set to turn everyone’s public posts visible to users that they have blocked. The reversal in how the block feature functions was confirmed in a reply to another user by X owner Elon Musk through his account last week.

“High time this happened. The block function will block that account from engaging with but not block seeing, public post,” Musk posted.

At the moment, attempting to view the profile of someone that has blocked you will show a “You are blocked” message, along with being completely locked out from seeing their posts, replies, media and following list.

This is set to shift once X’s change goes into effect, which would presumably allow blocked users to see everything on the account of the user that blocked them, with the caveat being the former will not be able to directly engage with the latter.

The change is a cause for concern as it will potentially allow bad actors, such as stalkers, an avenue to continue what they were doing prior to being blocked.

Musk had posted last year that blocking public posts (on X) makes no sense in June and block feature is going to be deleted in August. Looks like it is becoming a reality.