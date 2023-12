Renowned Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow Hoi-mei passed away on Monday (Dec 11) after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

The news of her death was confirmed by her studio on Tuesday evening.

The 57-year-old actress, who had celebrated her birthday on Dec 6, shared a heartfelt video on social media, thanking her fans.

Kathy was best known for her lead character Zhou Zhiruo in the 1994 Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) series “The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber”.