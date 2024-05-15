Entrepreneurial mums

MOTHER’S Day holds a special place in Malaysians’ hearts. It is a cherished occasion, a time dedicated to honouring the extraordinary women who have shaped our lives with boundless love, sacrifices and unwavering support.

In the spirit of Mother’s Day, we celebrate the remarkable journeys of three inspiring mothers who have not only embraced the challenges of motherhood but have also found success as TikTok Shop sellers. Their stories resonate deeply, showcasing the resilience, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit that define the journey of motherhood.

Chic Hijabi

Bella, the visionary behind Bellascha, went on her entrepreneurial journey during the dark days of the Covid-19 pandemic. Motivated by a desire to support her family and pursue her entrepreneurial dreams, Bella ventured into the world of TikTok Shop in 2022.

Specialising in telekung, a traditional Muslim prayer garment, Bella offers a unique range of designs that blend modern aesthetics with timeless traditions, capturing the eyes of her audience. Through her creative strategies and engaging content, Bella has carved out a niche for herself in the competitive landscape of online retail.

Despite encountering hurdles along the way, Bella’s journey on TikTok Shop has been marked by valuable lessons and memorable milestones, including record-breaking sales of more than RM300,000 in a month.

With determination in her heart and a vision for the future, Bella is excited to continue her entrepreneurial journey, embracing the challenges that lie ahead and inspiring those around her.

Fertility frontiers