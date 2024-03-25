Epic tale of romance and family ties

Queen of Tears sets the stage for an unforgettable saga of love

QUEEN Of Tears weaves together the captivating narratives of Hong Hae-in (Kim Ji-won) and Baek Hyun-woo (Kim Soo-hyun), two individuals whose lives intersect in unexpected ways. As the scion of the esteemed conglomerate Queens Group, Hong carries the weight of familial expectations, while Baek, the son of a village leader, navigates the complexities of his dual identity as both a local figure and a member of the business elite. Their journey through the trials and triumphs of marriage forms the heart of the series, offering viewers a glimpse into the intricate love and familial bonds.

Experienced director Crafted by the esteemed writer Park Ji-Eun, whose pen has given life to beloved dramas such as Crash Landing on You and My Love from the Star, and guided by the visionary direction of Jang Young-woo, known for his adept handling of romantic narratives, Queen of Tears promises to captivate audiences with its rich storytelling and compelling character development. With a star-studded cast featuring industry luminaries like Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Ji-won, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Joo-been, the series stands poised to make a significant impact on the landscape of K-drama. The anticipation surrounding Queen of Tears reached a fever pitch at a recent press conference attended by theSun, where Jang and Kim shared their insights into the making of the series. They expressed their excitement about the opportunity to share their vision with audiences around the world, while acknowledging the challenges of meeting the high expectations set by the genre.

Intricate storyline Soo-hyun, marking his highly anticipated return to television after a three-year hiatus, spoke passionately about the appeal of the narrative, particularly the exploration of familial dynamics and the challenges of living with in-laws, which his character Baek confronts with courage and resilience. Similarly, Ji-won expressed her enthusiasm for the script’s rich character development and intricate storyline, highlighting the depth and complexity of her character Hong, whose journey of self-discovery serves as a focal point of the series. The casting process for Queen of Tears was a meticulous endeavour, with director Jang and his team carefully selecting each actor and actress to bring their respective characters to life. From the lead roles to the supporting cast and even guest appearances, every aspect of the casting was thoughtfully considered to ensure the perfect fit for the ensemble. The chemistry between the cast members is palpable, as they bring their characters to life with nuance and authenticity, creating a sense of immersion that draws viewers into the world of the series.