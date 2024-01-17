Men’s sunglasses trends inspired by legends

THROW on a pair of sunglasses when you are out and about, especially in the blazing sun. Sure, they protect your eyes, but let us keep it real — we also want to look cool rocking them, right? No beating around the bush — in today’s scene, sunglasses are not just about keeping the sun out of your eyes. They have become a key part of a guy’s style and a must-have in modern fashion. Here we unveil the exclusive guide to the most stylish sunglasses for men in 2024. With sunny days on the horizon, it is the perfect opportunity to enhance your mystique with mysterious shades and express your style with the latest tinted trends. Whether your taste leans towards futuristic designs or timeless classics, this piece brings together the top five trends in men’s sunglasses that skillfully blend fashion and functionality. Prepare to look into eyewear that not only safeguards your eyes but also captivates attention wherever and whenever.

Aviator sunglasses Bausch and Lomb introduced aviator sunglasses in the 1930s with a teardrop shape and oversized lenses, initially designed for pilots to protect their eyes from sunlight and glare at high altitudes. The combination of functionality and style contributed to their longevity, which continues to this day. The adaptability of aviators lies in their ability to complement various face shapes. Featuring large, rounded lenses, they effectively downplay prominent facial features, making them a perfect match for square or heart-shaped faces. Aviators offer a harmonious style that enhances the natural proportions of individuals with oval faces. Whether paired with a plain white tee or a leather jacket, aviator frames have graced the faces of iconic figures throughout history, including Tom Cruise in Top Gun and Michael Jackson.

Round sunglasses First made famous by John Lennon, who favoured circular-rimmed specs, round sunglasses became a symbol of the counter-culture movements of the 1960s. Their timeless design has endured through generations, making a stylish statement in contemporary fashion. These sunglasses are not only fashionable but also adaptable to different face shapes. The curved lines of round frames can soften and balance features, creating a harmonious overall appearance for those with square or heart-shaped faces. Known for their flexibility, round sunglasses complement a variety of outfits. They effortlessly pair with denim jackets and vintage-inspired shirts for a laid-back look or to add a vintage touch. Round sunglasses have adorned the faces of the rich and famous. The list includes Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, most notably paying homage to Lennon in the Do not Look Back in Anger music video and even Daniel Radcliffe in the Harry Potter series.

Sport sunglasses Sports sunglasses are all the rage among youth and fashion lovers these days. They are made to up your game by shielding your eyes from the sun and staying put during action. With their lightweight build, tough materials and sleek designs, sports sunglasses are not just practical but also pretty cool or “pretty rad”, as youngsters would term them. Follow the lead of champions like seven-time F1 title holder Lewis Hamilton and six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez — they rock sports sunglasses. So, grab yourself a pair, step outside and put them to the test on the court, field, track or any place you like, really.

Wayfarer sunglasses Back in the 1950s, wayfarer sunglasses shook up the style scene with their cool rectangular shape and sturdy plastic frames — a break from the typical metal frames of the era. Fashion enthusiasts quickly caught onto this unique design, making it an instant hit. Wayfarers are the go-to for anyone looking to make a statement, effortlessly blending classic and modern styles. They bring in a hint of nostalgia while staying fresh, giving you a unique way to showcase your style. Nowadays, you can find contemporary wayfarer designs in a bunch of colours, patterns and materials. Just pick the one that vibes with you and you are good to go.