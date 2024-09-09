WHEN selecting a gaming TV monitor in Malaysia, several key factors can significantly impact your gaming experience. Understanding these elements will help in making informed decisions and smart consumerism.

Refresh rate

Higher refresh rates (120Hz or above) provide smoother motion, crucial for fast-paced games. While 60Hz is standard, serious gamers should consider 120Hz or higher for a more fluid gaming experience, especially in competitive scenarios.

Input lag

Lower input lag means less delay between your actions and what you see on screen. Look for TVs with dedicated game modes to minimise lag. Lower input lag is vital for responsive gameplay, particularly in competitive gaming.

Resolution

4K (3840 × 2160 pixels) resolution has become the standard for modern gaming, offering crisp and detailed visuals. However, ensure your gaming system can output at 4K to take full advantage of this resolution. For larger screens or if you sit close to your TV, 4K can make a noticeable difference in image quality.

High Dynamic Ranger (HDR) support

HDR enhances contrast and colour, making games look more vibrant and realistic. Look for TVs that support HDR10, HDR10+ or Dolby Vision for gaming. Keep in mind the quality of HDR implementation can vary between TV models.

Variable refresh rate (VRR)

This technology helps eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, providing a smoother gaming experience. Technologies such as AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync fall under this category.

HDMI 2.1

For next-gen console gaming, HDMI 2.1 ports are essential to take full advantage of 4K@120Hz capabilities.

Panel type

Oled offers superior contrast and black levels but may be susceptible to burn-in while Qled and LED-LCD can provide higher brightness with the former being ideal for well-lit rooms.

By carefully considering these factors and balancing them against your budget and gaming preferences, you can find the ideal gaming TV monitor that will enhance your gaming experience and provide value for years to come.