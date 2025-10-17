Failure to reboot

After years in limbo, forgettable Tron: Ares lands flat in cinemas

The film’s strongest point is how good it looks. — ALL PICS FROM WALT DISNEY PICTURES

FOLLOWING the events of Tron: Legacy, Sam Flynn and Quorra have disappeared. New Encom CEO Eve Kim (Greta Lee) begins looking for the “permanence code”, which would provide a technological breakthrough to bring digital assets into the real world without them disintegrating. At the same time, Encom’s competitor in the artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming industry, Dillinger Systems CEO Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters), creates a new AI programme called Ares (Jared Leto). As a master control programme on the Grid, Ares is given access to all the information on Dillinger Systems’ servers and through it, the entirety of cyberspace.

Similar to Eve, Julian is searching for the permanence code, as each of his attempts to bring assets from the virtual world into the real one results in disintegration within 30 minutes. Upon learning that she has secured the code, he brings Ares and another AI, Athena (Jodie Turner-Smith), into the real world to capture her and retrieve the code. During their mission, Ares begins gaining sentience and rebels against its programming and Julian’s directive.

Glitch in the Grid Following a troubled, 14-year-long production period that involved multiple changes in creative direction and crew, as well as delays, Tron: Ares has arrived like a soft whimper in cinemas, just after the summer movie period with barely any marketing for the film. Similarly, beyond the technofuturistic visuals in the Grid, the film feels dated. The story is undercooked, the industrial music score by Nine Inch Nails lacks the bite Legacy had with Daft Punk and the characters are generic pastiches, digitally cobbled together to check off a grocery list of traits taken from other characters in current pop culture.