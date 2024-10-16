New store concepts bring fashion, play together

THE Malaysian retail landscape continues to expand with several notable store openings and renovations. From Eco-Shop’s milestone 300th store in Nu Sentral to Poney’s reimagined children’s boutique, shoppers can explore new retail experiences across various segments including lifestyle products, children’s fashion and entertainment venues. Poney Imagination meets fashion at the new Poney boutique in 1st Avenue Mall Penang. The new boutique located in the heart of Georgetown targets to be a retail outlet for children’s comfort and fashion wear. The prime location welcomes the working crowd of Komtar as well as shoppers and tourists who are exploring the central district. The boutique offers a vibrant collection of children's apparel, featuring lively designs, comfortable fabrics and the latest trends. The household name that has dressed children for many decades has something for every occasion, from everyday adventures to special celebrations, for newborns to toddlers and kids alike. The outlet is designed to captivate and delight shoppers with a blend of creativity and functionality through a palette of colours and playful patterns that invites shoppers into an environment that redefines the shopping experience for children and families. With functionality and enjoyment in mind, thoughtful segregation of merchandise and designated outlet areas ensure a seamless shopping experience with easy navigation and adaptability. The outlet is also divided into sections based on gender and age, making it easy for parents to find clothing for their children.

Eco-Shop Coinciding with its 21st anniversary, affordable household retailer Eco-Shop has opened its 300th store in Nu Sentral, Kuala Lumpur. This latest addition is also part of Eco-shop’s expansion of its Eco-Plus concept, an outlet format emphasising convenience and affordability to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced consumers. The Nu Sentral outlet is the third Eco-Plus Concept Store, developed to offer urban shoppers a wider variety of household items, kitchenware, personal care products and snacks at fixed price points of RM2.40, RM6.00 and RM10.00. Along with over 10,000 products ranging from cleaning supplies to stationery and pet care, the outlet also features self-checkout counters.

Elmina Lakeside Mall Recently opened, Elmina Lakeside Mall is set to change the shopping experience. This 214,000 sqft retail destination blends retail, dining and recreation within a natural setting. Embracing an open concept design, the mall integrated greenery and natural light, harmonising indoor and outdoor spaces. The retail space’s nature-inspired concept is further complemented by its proximity to the 35-acre Elmina Urban Park and a lake. This design minimises the need for artificial lighting, resulting in a lower carbon footprint. The mall also prioritises environmental positive initiatives, such as recycling segregation and food waste management and adopts energy-efficient technologies such as solar panels and LED lighting. Additionally, the mall offers amenities such as EV chargers to promote sustainable transport. The new mall has a selection of over 100 outlets and services that range from dining to fashion, with outlets such as Jaya Grocer, Harvey Norman, Kenny Hills Bakers, Sushi Zanmai, Dolly Dim Sum and many more. There are also three drive-through restaurants that cater to on-the-go shoppers. This single-level neighbourhood mall offers 693 car bays and 330 motorcycle bays.

Oh!Some Oh!Some is a one-stop trendy retail brand from Singapore. Offering over 10,000 lifestyle products to Malaysian consumers, two new Oh!Some outlets have opened in Aeon Bandar Dato Onn in Johor Bahru and Aeon Mall in Taiping. The outlets offer an immersive shopping experience within a space exceeding 1,000 square metres. The outlets have 15 categories of global goods for shoppers, including beauty and skincare, trendy toys, snacks and beverages, accessories and 3C products. From this month onwards, Oh!Some will gradually unveil new product collections that feature beloved Pixar characters. The outlets made their Malaysian debut last month, with a third expected to open in Kuala Lumpur later this year.